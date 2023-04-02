Hundreds of customers of Appalachian Power Co. in the Roanoke and New River valleys remained without electricity Sunday morning in the wake high winds that downed tree limbs and power lines.

Appalachian Power's outage map reports 37,600 customers overall without power in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee as of 11 a.m. Sunday. In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the highest concentrations of customer outages were in Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem, with nearly 1,000, and Christiansburg with more than 600.

The company had made progress in restoring power since it reported more than 83,000 customers, including 31,000 in Virginia, were left without electricity as of 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The Columbus, Ohio-based utility said it had more than 1,600 workers responding to the wind-related outages, including line workers traveling from other states to help with the restoration.