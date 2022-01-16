In winter storm's wake, stay off the roads Monday in Roanoke, New River valleys, officials urge

The Roanoke region’s heftiest snowfall in years was cause for celebration among families, winter sport fans and others who capitalized on the chance to revel in a rare downpour of powder.

“We’ve been waiting for it,” said Shantavia Patterson, whose kids were bursting into giggles as they crafted snow angels in their front yard near Washington Park in Roanoke. “They’ve been asking all morning: When can we go outside? When can we go outside?”

The winter storm rolled in around 8 a.m. Sunday morning with steady flurries that had coated Roanoke in 4 to 7 inches by late afternoon.

From there, the precipitation took an anticipated turn, with snowflakes giving way to sleet that was expected to continue into the evening.

Temperatures fell into the upper teens and lower 20s with the snow, so everything that fell accumulated, and roads almost immediately became treacherous.

But, before the winter wonderland iced over, people came out with sleds, skis and snowboards to make the most of the afternoon.

“It’s definitely a great day to be doing it,” said Stephanie Lareau, who was part of a crew of cross-country skiers at Vic Thomas Park near Black Dog Salvage.

The trio of friends, who count themselves lucky to get one or two chances a year to strap on their skis, were excited when they saw the forecast. They had already covered more than 2 miles, and weren’t tired yet.

Neither was Lareau’s pup, Copper, a hound-mix rescue, who was eagerly looking ahead, decked out in her own snow vest to keep her cozy. “She loves bounding through the snow,” Lareau said.

The wintry mix falling over the city was forecast to stop overnight. But authorities urged people to keep off the roads Monday if possible.

Freezing temperatures will extend icy, hazardous road conditions. Interstate 81 already grappled with multiple tractor-trailer wrecks Sunday as the day progressed and conditions deteriorated.

The Virginia State Police’s Salem Division had been dispatched to 53 crashes and 60 disabled vehicles by 5 p.m.

That included a collision of four tractor-trailers in Montgomery County, near mile marker 127, and a wreck in Roanoke County that forced traffic to detour off the Dixie Caverns exit, where county police said multiple tractor-trailers were getting stuck around 2:30 p.m. Only minor injuries were reported in the Montgomery County crash.

In advisory after advisory, officials pressed the same message: If you can, stay home.

“I really wanted to personally say thank you to everyone who’s stayed off the roadways,” Botetourt Sheriff Matthew Ward said in a social media video. “Visibility is bad. The roads are horrible. They’re slick and, even at 25-to-30 miles an hour, trying to come to a stop, you’re going to be sliding.”

Sunday’s temperatures had plunged so low, Ward added, that deputies were fighting frozen windshield wipers as they tried to patrol in the snow.

Road crews were out in force working to clear major arteries but the constant precipitation made for a battle. VDOT was running plows in 12-hour shifts, as was Roanoke, which said it had 45 to 49 plows working at any one time.

“We will do that for as long as possible until the streets are back to where they’re down to blacktop and completely passable,” said Dwayne D’Ardenne, transportation division manager for the city.

Major work on neighborhood side streets wasn’t expected to start until after the snowfall stopped. Crews had been pre-treating streets with an anti-icing salt brine since Friday, and started spreading rock salt in neighborhoods with known trouble spots Saturday night. Nearly 11,000 gallons of brine and 300 tons of salt had been used by Sunday afternoon, D’Ardenne said.

Emergency crews cautioned that treacherous road conditions were also extending their response times. Roanoke Fire-EMS said calls that might normally be cleared in an hour were running closer to two hours Sunday.

That reflects both the road conditions themselves, and the installation of snow chains on the tires of their vehicles. Snow chains require slower driving speeds.

That is another argument in favor of drivers staying home as much as possible and avoiding the risk of a crash or breakdown, officials said.

Power outages were mercifully minimal heading into Sunday night with no part of the Roanoke or New River valleys reporting more than a handful of disruptions. Appalachian Power said it had nearly 250 field workers on standby across its service territory to deploy as needed.

In Roanoke, at the Food Way Market on Liberty Road Northwest, a steady trickle of customers ventured in on foot to pick up a few forgotten groceries or snacks for the NFL playoff games that were going to be must-see snow day viewing.

Shaun Patel, whose family has owned the neighborhood store for about 25 years, said it was important to them to stay open to serve the people who rely on them.

When the weather turns bad, it’s more important than ever for them to be available, so Patel said he made sure to open the doors at their usual 6 a.m. time.

“We’re going to keep it open,” he said. “We hardly close the store any day. That’s kind of our legacy.”

Weather Journal columnist Kevin Myatt contributed to this report.

