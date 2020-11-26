Increasing COVID cases place stress on hospital staff

“The reality is people are going to do what people are going to do. That may not be the wisest decision that people are making. That’s free will," Walker said. "All we can do is vigorously and vehemently encourage them to be safe and to be smart.”

Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, made one last pitch earlier this week for people to hunker at home instead of traveling and to eat their meal only with people who live with them.

“We expect our numbers to go up exponentially. I hope that I’m wrong. I really hope that I am wrong,” she said. “If people do the right thing, we may not see this trajectory that we are all expecting. But for reasons I will never understand, a lot of people don’t seem to want to follow the guidelines which we know are effective.”

Morrow added, “If we all do the right thing, we can prevent what we believe is inevitable."

Jamie Swift, Ballad Health’s infection officer, was less hopeful. By Tuesday she figured the turkeys had been bought, the plans made.

She worried about a post-Thanksgiving surge.

“We very quickly could get to that catastrophic number we are talking about, stressing the health care system,” she said.