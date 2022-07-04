Independence Day abortion rights protest staged in Roanoke

Local abortion rights advocates and supporters gathered at the Poff Federal Building in downtown Roanoke on July 4th to send a message: An America without abortion rights is not completely free.

Protest organizer Kathryn Walthall said the protest was meant to “denounce the Supreme Court’s radical decision to strip the women of this country of a fundamental civil liberty and overturn Roe v. Wade.”

Walthall, 43, and Kathryn Huntress, 31, are both Roanoke residents and organized the July 4th protest.

“There’s no group. This is a grassroots movement at its very core. It’s as grassroots as it gets, really,” Walthall said. “It started with a gut reaction to the ruling and the need to just do something. I just walked around and said, ‘I cannot abide this.’”

Walthall invited 30 friends, she said, then Huntress offered to provide her help, and the event grew. Around 200 people showed up at 11 a.m. Monday to participate.

“It’s important for me and for everybody to have freedom,” Huntress said. “No matter what you believe in, no matter what your religion is, what your sex is, who you love. It doesn’t matter. It’s important for freedoms to be for everybody. If one person’s falling, we all are falling. It’s just vital for humanity.”

“In America, we should be free to make our own choice about our bodies. In America, a judge’s religious beliefs should not give weight to his or her rulings. In America, all persons should be equally free,” Walthall said. “This is why, on July 4th, we are here not celebrating America’s independence. We’re here fighting for her citizens’ fundamental and constitutional rights in America, where all people are free.”

The protest featured series of chants and speeches. State senator John Edwards, D-Roanoke, attended the rally and encouraged those present to vote.

“This is an important day. You know why? It’s not just July the 4th, when the Declaration of Independence was signed, but it’s also a day for freedom,” Edwards said. “What’s this country stand for? It stands for freedom. Roe v. Wade, as the president of the United States has said, is on the agenda. Vote for Roe! Vote, vote, vote!”

Julie Wagner shared a statement from Jennifer Lewis, the Democratic 6th congressional candidate in November's election.

“Only 50% of eligible voters in the sixth district showed up to vote in 2018,” the statement said.. “Change will not happen if only half of our voters show up each year. We have a real change to change the course of history and all it takes is showing up.”

The protest featured a table where attendees could learn how to contact their government representatives and register to vote. But activist Kiesha Preston said voting alone won’t produce change.

“There have been a lot of people over the last few weeks pushing voting as a solution to this problem. One hundred percent, you need to vote. But voting alone will not save us,” Preston said. “We have to do our part by staying in this fight. That means continuing to show up. That means continuing to hold our elected officials and people running for office accountable, regardless of what party they belong to.”

Luke Priddy, a Roanoke council candidate in this fall’s special election, said change is possible on the local level.

“There are limits to what we can do at the local level regarding our law. We have to be told what we’re allowed to do from the state. And frankly, I think that that is wrong. There are actions that we can take. You can show up to city council and demand that they pass a resolution in support of what you’re doing here today,” Priddy told the crowd. “There are limits to what we can do, but I’ll be damned if I say that there’s nothing that we can do.”

“I spent my Mother’s Day doing this,” Preston said. “I’m spending my 4th of July doing this. And I am willing to sacrifice whatever other holidays I need to sacrifice doing this until I don’t have to do it anymore.”

Several women shared their personal stories with the crowd, including Heather Oyler, 21, of Vinton.

“This makes my heart so full, looking around and seeing all the signs, seeing all the support, because I have had an abortion,” Oyler said. “Anybody who’s had one knows it’s no fun. It’s a hard decision to make. And I had a lot of people who made me feel like I couldn’t do what best for me and what I felt was best for this potential life.”

Oyler was overcome with tears as she spoke, but the crowd cheered her on. People shouted, “We love you!” and “We support you!”

“This is change,” Oyler continued. “This is our future. You are the hope of the next generation. We are rebuilding this society, this country, and I hope you guys feel it. I hope you guys understand the depth and the importance of what you are doing, because you are the change. And we need that. Silence gets us nowhere.”

Huntress shared her thoughts through a poem, which in part read:

“We cannot wait for things to get worse. We must stop this now. We must find recourse. Can we fight against evil and the freedoms for all? If we cannot, all people will fall.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.