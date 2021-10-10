 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Injured in car-train collision, Salem woman dies
0 comments

Injured in car-train collision, Salem woman dies

{{featured_button_text}}
april-hartsook

Hartsook

 Courtesy of Jackie Sutliff

A Salem woman whose car collided with a train last month died Sunday from her injuries, a friend confirmed.

April Hartsook, 38, was hurt in a Sept. 24 crash when her car was crossing railroad tracks in Troutville, according to statements at the time from Norfolk Southern, police and Hartsook's family. She lingered in a coma in Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital's Intensive Care Unit.

After the wreck, friends described her as devoted to her 17-year-old daughter and 21-year-old son. An online fundraiser that was begun to help pay for her recovery will now go toward her children's needs, organizer Jackie Sutliff said Sunday.

In a message shared on the fundraiser page at www.gofundme.com/f/aprilgreenwayhartsook, Sutliff said it had been a long, hard journey since the accident and thanked those who had supported Hartsook.

 Staff writer Alicia Petska contributed to this report.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert