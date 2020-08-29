Inmate escapes in Franklin County

Franklin County authorities were searching Saturday evening for a jail inmate who fled from a program being held for trustee prisoners.

Curtis Eugene Sparks had not been found by nightfall, despite a manhunt that included the use of hound dogs and a drone, according to a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Sparks, 35, is a nonviolent offender known to frequent Henry and Botetourt counties.

He was part of a group of inmates that attended a program Saturday at the Sheriff’s Office complex on East Court Street. After the event, inmates were being led back to the jail when Sparks broke free and ran.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office and the Rocky Mount Police Department began a search immediately, but Sparks eluded them.

He was described as a 35-year-old white male, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown hair and tattoos on his neck and both arms. He was last known to be wearing a white shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sparks is urged to contact local law enforcement or the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.

