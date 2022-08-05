 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Inmate sentenced to 41 months for attacking Western Virginia Regional Jail guard

  • 0

ABINGDON — An inmate has been sentenced to 41 months in prison for beating and pepper-spraying a correctional officer while being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail in Roanoke County.

Michael Selvidge, 38, received another 110 months for possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances at a sentencing hearing this week in U.S. District Court in Abingdon.

While the drug charge was pending, Selvidge was being held at the regional jail.

On Jan. 16, a corrections officer was conducting security rounds when he encountered Selvidge and directed him to return to his cell.

Selvidge became upset, made threats, and ultimately attacked the officer by striking him numerous times with his fists, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

During the attack, the officer attempted to repel Selvidge with his pepper spray but dropped the canister on the floor. Selvidge picked up the pepper spray, emptied it onto the officer’s face and body, and then threw the empty canister at the officer, the news release stated.

People are also reading…

The drug charge stemmed from 2019, when Selvidge was incarcerated at the federal penitentiary in Lee County. He received 48 Suboxone strips from a visitor that he intended to distribute within the prison, federal authorities said.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Playground in Jordan allows people to come and cuddle with abandoned cats

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert