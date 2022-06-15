Inmates' challenge of solitary confinement in two Wise County prisons moves forward

Inmates held in long-term solitary confinement, one of them for 11 consecutive years now, gained ground Tuesday in their legal effort to improve conditions at two high-security prisons in far Southwest Virginia.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the inmates "have adequately pleaded both that they suffered extreme injuries and that Defendants were aware of them."

The unanimous decision upheld a lower court's denial of a motion made by the Virginia Department of Corrections to dismiss the case.

Filed in 2019 by the American Civil Liberties Union, the lawsuit now returns to federal court in Big Stone Gap, where 12 inmates are claiming they were subjected to cruel and unusual punishment at Red Onion and Wallens Ridge state prisons.

Long periods of solitary confinement — the inmates spend 22 to 24 hours a day in a cell the size of an automobile parking space, with little opportunity for communication with others — have led to mental health problems that include psychosis, hallucinations, suicidal acts and permanent neurological damage, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that a so-called Step Down program, which DOC argues gives inmates an opportunity to return to the general population, is a vague and confusing system of “malleable jargon” designed to keep them where they are.

U.S. District Judge James Jones, who denied DOC’s motion to have the case thrown out, will eventually be asked to discontinue both the solitary confinement and Step Down programs.

When Red Onion and Wallens Ridge were built in the late 1990s in Wise County, state officials described them as the final destination for the “worst of the worst” offenders in the prison population.

But there were never enough truly dangerous criminals to fill the two “supermax” prisons, each with about 1,200 beds, and the lawsuit claims inmates are being warehoused to justify the cost of constructing the facilities.

“We are pleased with the Fourth Circuit's decision affirming the district court, and look forward to completing ongoing discovery into the facts and getting to the merits of this case,” Vishal Agraharkar, a senior attorney with the ACLU of Virginia, wrote in an email Wednesday.

Agraharker said he plans to seek a class-action certification to cover all inmates held in long-term segregation at the two prisons.

One of the inmates named in the original lawsuit is Frederick Philip Hammer, who is serving multiple life sentences for killing three men at a Grayson County Christmas tree farm during a botched robbery in 2008.

At the time, prosecutors said the victims’ families supported a life sentence with no possibility of parole, describing it as “in some aspects, a worse punishment than death.”

Hammer was placed in isolation in 2011 has been told by staff at Red Onion that he will remain there for the rest of his life due to the news media attention his crimes drew, the lawsuit states.

Solitary confinement includes bright lights that are kept on 24 hours a day, according to the lawsuit, and outdoor recreation is limited to one hour daily in a small “cage” that resembles a dog kennel and has no exercise equipment. Mental health treatment and other rehabilitative services are limited.

The “overwhelming weight of research” shows that solitary confinement has a devastating and often irreversible effect on prisoners’ mental and physical health, according to a number of psychiatric experts who filed a friend of the court brief that backed the ACLU.

In addition to claiming that the conditions at Red Onion and Wallens Ridge violated the Eighth Amendment protection against cruel and unusual punishment, the lawsuit also asserted that the Step Down program ran counter to the Fourteenth Amendment’s right to receive sufficient process.

When the case was argued in January, Assistant Attorney General Margaret O’Shea told the court that a policy, known as the Administrative Segregation Step Down Program, allows inmates to re-enter the general population by exhibiting good behavior.

Since 2012, the number of inmates being held in restrictive housing has decreased from 511 to 37 at the two prisons, O’Shea said at the time.

However, the lawsuit claims that reviews of inmate behavior are conducted in cursory visits and that denial forms had already been pre-filed. Inmates were often kept in solitary confinement for exhibiting traits such as apathy, poor grooming and failure to maintain an orderly cell, which the Fourth Circuit found to be “the very symptoms solitary confinement generates.”

The three-judge panel wrote that “the formal reviews, however impressive they sound on paper, do nothing for the Plaintiffs in practice.”

In asking Jones to dismiss the lawsuit against Department of Corrections Director Harold Clarke and about a dozen other prison officials, the state sought the protection of qualified immunity, a defense that would shield them from liability if there was a showing that a “reasonable person” would not have known their actions violated the constitutional rights of another.

That did not become clear until after the lawsuit was filed, when the Fourth Circuit ruled in another prison case, the state argued.

But prison officials had other reasons to know at the time that their actions were harmful to inmates, the Fourth Circuit ruled.

“The district court was right to deny immunity and give Plaintiffs the opportunity to prove Defendants deliberately inflicted the harm,” Senior Judge Henry Floyd wrote in an opinion joined by Judges Roger Gregory and Stephanie Thacker.

“For qualified immunity cannot shield them if they did.”

