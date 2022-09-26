Input sought on U.S. 460, Prices Fork connector

BLACKSBURG — Various agencies in Montgomery County are seeking input from the public on a road project with a goal to alleviate the traffic impact on a portion of the area, particularly along Prices Fork Road.

Officials from entities that included the New River Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization and Virginia Tech gathered at the university Corporate Research Center Training Center this past week to present information and gather input on a segment of the long discussed connector between the U.S. 460 bypass and Prices Fork Road.

The part officials are primarily seeking input on is the eastern terminus of the connector between the bypass and Merrimac Road.

Available for viewing were poster boards that provided details on various aspects of the connector, including three alignment options for the eastern terminus section between the bypass and Merrimac. The NRV-MPO had also provided the same information through its website.

The connector would run in a general east-west direction from the bypass’ Southgate Drive interchange to Prices Fork Road, based on the drawings shown. Cost estimates, depending on which of the three eastern terminus options is chosen, could range from $188 million to $226 million.

The connector has been pursued mainly to try to ease the mounting pressure along Prices Fork Road, which has seen some notable growth around it over the years, said Dan Brugh, the NRV-MPO’s executive director.

“You can only work on part of that [Prices Fork],” Brugh said during an interview at the event Wednesday night. “And traffic is getting pretty high there and, in the future, it could be a pretty big problem. They need options.”

Efforts to ease some of the traffic on Prices Fork are as much about addressing challenges coming from other parts of the New River Valley as it is about the ones within Blacksburg and Montgomery County, Brugh said.

Prices Fork, one of the main thoroughfares to the Tech campus, has been a frequently used route for commuters traveling from the Pulaski County and Radford areas to Blacksburg, Brugh said. There has been a great deal of residential growth in parts of Pulaski County and its Fairlawn area just north of Radford, which has led to some significant volume on Prices Fork, he said.

“It’s not just within the immediate area,” Brugh said.

While the connector still doesn’t have a concrete timeline and definitive funding streams, the project has been talked about for well over a decade.

A connector corridor study was completed in 2008 and it included a recommended highway alignment that extended from the U.S. 460 bypass to Prices Fork.

The study also evaluated several options for the connector’s eastern terminus between the bypass and Merrimac.

The NRV-MPO is continuing to invite public input on the project as part of an update that builds on the 2008 study to refine the recommended alignment between the bypass and Prices Fork.

A preferred option for the connector’s eastern terminus will be identified through the study update, which began in November last year and is slated to be done later this year.

Residents attended the event this past week to look at the map drawings and ask questions about the connector.

Sharon Caffrey, who was looking at a poster board showing the three eastern terminus alignment options, pointed to the bottom of the map graphic to show the general area where she owns a house. She said she doesn’t anticipate bearing the worst of the noise from the connector’s traffic due to the help of a forested area between her house and where the roadway would go.

“But there are a lot of people along here where that won’t be the case. I’m sure that will not be wonderful for them,” Caffrey said.

Caffrey said she hopes to see some kind of comparative analysis that would look at another area where a major roadway is within proximity of neighborhoods. She said that kind of work would give people who live in the Merrimac Road area an idea of what the project might be like for them.

The mitigation of potential noise pollution is something Caffrey said she hopes is addressed.

“What’s nice about that area is it’s in the country, but you’re close to town,” she said. “And I can see where people who have lived here, whose families have lived there for generations, that this could be very disruptive to what they consider their village of Merrimac.”

The NRV-MPO is accepting feedback at www.nrvmpo.com/460-feedback-form until Sept. 30.

About 200 comments already had been submitted before Wednesday’s event, Brugh said.