Inside pandemic-era schools: Quiet hallways, masks and more reliance on technology

Superintendent Ken Nicely said cases are to be expected. He said the division’s mitigation measures have been working, pointing to no exposure from the positive cases. Exposure is defined as being closer than 6 feet for at least 15 minutes, with or without a mask, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

“We still feel confident we’re doing the right thing,” Nicely said.

Mastering Blackboard

William Byrd High School science teacher Chris Rupe said his students have “done such a wonderful job adjusting” to all the changes. Although two days a week of in-person instruction isn’t the same, Rupe said, students are glad to be back for the first time since Gov. Ralph Northam closed schools in March.

“You’re so thankful for the time that you get being in the building,” he said.

But learning the ins and outs of Blackboard has been a “monster to really get your head around,” Rupe said. He adds new classwork to the top of the page, explaining that he’s tailored it to his students’ generation — it’s like a social media feed, with the most recent updates at the top. Many of his students are starting to get the hang of it, and he’s helping others become comfortable with the changes.