Inside pandemic-era schools: Quiet hallways, masks and more reliance on technology

On Friday afternoon, William Byrd High School history teacher Cristy Spencer spent the first few minutes of class talking honestly with the seven students seated in front of her.
“This is hard,” she told them.
Spencer was referring to learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought a host of challenges that students, teachers and parents are still trying to navigate a month into the school year. Routines have been altered, classrooms look different and, most drastically, the majority of students in Virginia are not in the classroom every day.
“Even though we are in week five, we’re still adjusting and trying to make sure everyone is OK,” Spencer said.
She explained to her small class that it was important to stay organized and have good time management since they are only in the classroom two days per week.
Pointing to a stack of colorful notebooks on a cart, Spencer encouraged each student to take one to keep track of their assignments.
“Y’all are learning in a pandemic,” she said.
Across every school division in Virginia, learning looks different this year. Approximately 52% of the state’s 132 divisions are fully remote, according to data from the Virginia Department of Education. Another 8% are offering at least four days of in-person instruction to all students. The rest offer some combination of in-person and remote instruction.
In Roanoke County, pre-K through second grade students have the option to be in the classroom five days a week, but upper grades attend two days per week. Approximately 25% of the division’s 13,300 students chose to take their classes fully online.
At a recent school board meeting, teachers and parents voiced frustration with the hybrid model. Teachers said they’re working nonstop in order to provide support to students, and parents said their children are not doing as well as past years. Division leaders have said they will continue to make adjustments as needed.
The Roanoke Times recently spent two days in four Roanoke County schools at the elementary and secondary levels to explore what it’s like to be in a classroom during the pandemic. With a fraction of students in the building at one time, hallways are quiet. Desks are spaced 6 feet apart, students and teachers wear masks most of the time, and there is more reliance on the division’s online platform, Blackboard.
Since classes started Aug. 24, the division has reported approximately 20 positive case of COVID-19. Two classrooms, one at Oak Grove Elementary and another at Bonsack Elementary, have temporarily closed as a precaution.
Superintendent Ken Nicely said cases are to be expected. He said the division’s mitigation measures have been working, pointing to no exposure from the positive cases. Exposure is defined as being closer than 6 feet for at least 15 minutes, with or without a mask, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
“We still feel confident we’re doing the right thing,” Nicely said.
Mastering Blackboard
William Byrd High School science teacher Chris Rupe said his students have “done such a wonderful job adjusting” to all the changes. Although two days a week of in-person instruction isn’t the same, Rupe said, students are glad to be back for the first time since Gov. Ralph Northam closed schools in March.
“You’re so thankful for the time that you get being in the building,” he said.
But learning the ins and outs of Blackboard has been a “monster to really get your head around,” Rupe said. He adds new classwork to the top of the page, explaining that he’s tailored it to his students’ generation — it’s like a social media feed, with the most recent updates at the top. Many of his students are starting to get the hang of it, and he’s helping others become comfortable with the changes.
As stress levels start to come down, Rupe said, he plans to add more discussion and collaboration opportunities to the online platform.
Like Spencer, Rupe wants to support his students however he can.
Down the hall in Melissa Carr’s AP Chemistry class, three students complete a lab together. The small class size allows them to receive Carr’s nearly undivided attention as she also talks a student through the lab online.
The rest of the classroom is empty. Desks stand 6 feet apart, although they’re not in use at the moment. Principal Tammy Newcomb said she checked desk measurements over the summer, measuring from the middle of each seat. Red Xs mark the floor where the desks should remain.
Curriculum pacing remains the same between online and in-person in case students need to transition between the two.
That means computers are used more often than usual since teachers upload activities for students on Blackboard.
Geometry students completed their work online as teacher Hannah Blais walked around the room answering questions. Likewise, AP English students in Amanda Sabin’s class had their laptops open.
The students said they enjoyed being able to go into class to have questions answered. Being face-to-face was especially useful for certain classes, like math, they said.
Newcomb said the school averages between 400 and 420 students per day since students are divided into two groups, attending either Monday and Thursday or Tuesday and Friday. That’s more than half of its usual population, which makes for quiet hallways even when students are transitioning between classes.
Across the parking lot in William Byrd Middle School, Principal Todd Kageals has turned hallways and stairwells into quasi-roads. Tape marks one-way lanes measured 6 feet apart so students don’t get too close to one another.
Over the summer, Kageals said, they set up sample classrooms to measure capacity. Teachers arranged their own rooms, and the assistant principal checked measurements, he said.
Kageals said the students have followed all the new protocols.
“They’ve done exactly what we’ve asked them to do,” he said.
Mixing online, in-person
Green Valley Elementary School Principal Kim Bradshaw waved to the 10 second graders.
“I miss you!” she said to the faces on the screen.
This was one of Roanoke County’s fully-virtual classes. While teacher Laura Zebosky was seated at her desk at school, her students sat at home.
The students couldn’t tell, but Zebosky was really sitting in Green Valley’s music room, which was repurposed into a classroom for the school’s three online teachers.
Seated at her desk, Zebosky faced her laptop and a large ActivBoard, an interactive whiteboard. A decorative letter Z and the phrase “Welcome to second grade” lined the wall behind her.
Zebosky has a total of 26 students, down from an initial 54. Nicely said the division recently shifted more teachers online to decrease the student-teacher ratio and fall in line with the state’s standards by the end of the month. Teachers can be assigned students from their own school or elsewhere in the district.
Zebosky projected a weather worksheet onto her screen, asking the students why snow would be unlikely for the following day.
“It’s not cold enough!” a student replied, adding that it doesn’t usually snow until “the 21st of December.”
Downstairs in the third grade wing, Jennifer Britton was also online. But she was talking to the students she sees twice a week.
It was Wednesday, the one day when no third through fifth grade students were in the building. Britton helped her students on a video call as they played a math game.
When students aren’t in the classroom, they have pre-recorded lessons to watch and activities to complete. There are also times when they have live — synchronous — instruction with their teacher and can ask questions.
Then there are the students who receive face-to-face instruction every weekday.
In Christy Underwood’s Green Valley Elementary kindergarten class, the students sat at either end of tables, with a Plexiglas barrier between table partners.
The school district’s health plan states that students and staff must wear masks when not consistently 6 feet apart. That means students are allowed to take off their masks while seated, although about half of the class chose to keep theirs on.
Elsewhere in Green Valley and at other schools, students sat at individual desks that were spaced 6 feet apart. Some individual desks also included Plexiglas; Mount Pleasant Elementary Principal Dana Stevens said the school’s supply of Plexiglas was available to any teacher who wanted it.
Some elementary schools have “overflow” classrooms if students cannot fit in assigned classrooms due to physical distancing. Each school has different ways of handling overflow; at Mount Pleasant, a third kindergarten class has been created, and Stevens said teachers rotate through.
Upstairs in Crystal Kincer’s second grade class, students read in small groups. All wore masks, and Stevens said group activities were limited to stay under the 15 minute exposure limit.
Down the hall in fourth grade, Heather Evans stood over a small box of sand as she recorded an archaeology dig.
Nicely said he was thankful for parents’ support and appreciates the lengths teachers have gone to educate students, whether online, in-person or both.
“All we can do is do our best,” he said.
