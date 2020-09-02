Interstate-81 widening underway in Roanoke Valley

A widening project now underway on Interstate 81 in the Roanoke Valley will take until mid-2022 to complete, state highway officials said.

Crews began work in April to add one northbound and one southbound lane between mile markers 141 (Electric Road) and 143 (Interstate 581), resulting in three lanes in each direction.

The improved area will span about 2 miles. The project cost is $38 million.

Travel will still be possible day and night through the construction zone, although phone use will be restricted. Virginia punishes drivers for any handheld use of a cellphone while in a construction zone with a $250 fine, unless it is to report a wreck.

The law also does not apply to drivers who are legally parked or stopped.

The pre-construction speed limit of 60 mph remains in effect. Average daily traffic is 70,000 vehicles, though volumes have been less since the start of the pandemic.

