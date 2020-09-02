 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Interstate-81 widening underway in Roanoke Valley
0 comments

Interstate-81 widening underway in Roanoke Valley

Only $5 for 5 months

A widening project now underway on Interstate 81 in the Roanoke Valley will take until mid-2022 to complete, state highway officials said.

Crews began work in April to add one northbound and one southbound lane between mile markers 141 (Electric Road) and 143 (Interstate 581), resulting in three lanes in each direction.

The improved area will span about 2 miles. The project cost is $38 million.

Travel will still be possible day and night through the construction zone, although phone use will be restricted. Virginia punishes drivers for any handheld use of a cellphone while in a construction zone with a $250 fine, unless it is to report a wreck.

The law also does not apply to drivers who are legally parked or stopped.

The pre-construction speed limit of 60 mph remains in effect. Average daily traffic is 70,000 vehicles, though volumes have been less since the start of the pandemic.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jeff Sturgeon covers business, banking, transportation and federal court. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Children's counselor convicted of soliciting 13-year-old for sex in Christiansburg
Crime News

Children's counselor convicted of soliciting 13-year-old for sex in Christiansburg

A licensed counselor who worked with children, and who was accused of soliciting a child for sex, pleaded no contest Monday in Montgomery County Circuit Court to two charges using a communications system to propose sexual acts to a person younger than 15 years old. Jason Robert Francisco, 41, of New Castle, was sentenced to serve three years and six months behind bars.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Roanoke, Salem go back to school on Monday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert