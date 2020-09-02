Involuntary manslaughter, DWI charges advance against Craig County woman

A Roanoke County judge has certified charges to the grand jury against a Craig County woman who is accused of causing a fatal head-on collision in May.

Heather Renee Jones, 34, is charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and driving with a revoked license. Jones appeared via video Wednesday in Roanoke County General District Court for a preliminary hearing. Judge Scott Geddes certified her charges to the grand jury, which will meet Oct. 2. The grand jury will decide if the case will move on for trial in circuit court.

According to search warrants, Jones was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Virginia 311 around 11:50 a.m. May 19 when her vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic. Her SUV collided with a Mini Cooper in the 3300 block of Catawba Valley Drive near Masons Cove.

The driver of the Mini Cooper, Jerry Lee Broughman II, 31, of New Castle, died at the scene. There was a young girl in the passenger seat of the Mini Cooper and a child in the back seat, both of whom were severely injured, according to witness testimony in court Wednesday.

Jones and the two girls were transported to the hospital.

According to both witness testimony and court documents, Jones had been released from the Roanoke City Jail the week before the accident.