Hundreds of athletes pedaled in fog but enjoyed cool temperatures and sun-dimming clouds to complete the three-phase Ironman competition in the Roanoke Valley Sunday.

A formidable test, athletes swam more than a mile in Carvins Cove, bicycled 56 miles – some of them on the Blue Ridge Parkway — and ran 13.1 miles on the Roanoke River Greenway before bounding into a festival-like scene at River’s Edge Park. An announcer hailed victory, calling out the athlete's name before countless spectators.

The event, officially the Carilion Clinic Ironman 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge, has swelled the Roanoke Valley with thousands of visitors since 2021 and showcases the area’s outdoor recreation.

The winner of this year's contest, American Michael Chronert, finished in four hours, 17 and a half minutes, slightly more than the half the maximum eight-hour window athletes are allowed on the 70.3-mile course.

After spending 33 minutes stroking the swim course, he cycled at an average of 24 mph over to Buchanan and ascended to the parkway for a high-elevation trek. Once back down, he then ran the required miles at a rate of six minutes, 18 seconds apiece on average, according to preliminary information available on the Ironman app. The app did not give his hometown, but said Chronert competed in the men’s 30-34 age group.

Beni Thompson, a retired nurse who coaches triathletes and winner of the female 50-54 age group, liked the coolness as competitors entered Carvins Cove for the swimming leg. But she described encountering thick fog on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

“It was really very scary,” Thompson said. “I had to slow down.”

At one point, an apparent guide vehicle with flashing lights passed but disappeared into the fog, she said. As she neared an aide station, she heard it before she saw it.

“I heard one of the volunteers yelling, ‘water, water,’ ” she said.

But when she parked the bike and put on her running shoes, the conditions were just right for what came next, she said. Even better was the crowd support, she said.

“The cheering, that was probably the best part of the whole race for me,” she said.

The spectators she would have seen in Wasena Park included Glenn and Stephanie Buyalos, who tracked the action online and acknowledged each passing runner with words of support. They live in the neighborhood and stood beside the course with their four children and the child of a competitor.

“If you complete a triathlon, no matter your time, it’s amazing. It’s definitely something to be proud of,” Stephanie Buyalos said.

Closer to the finish line, Antwaun Gibson of Maryland cheered all the racers while waiting for a particular athlete he came to support. “Courage is endurance for one more minute,” his shirt said.

Mental toughness, he said, was key at that point. “Hey, you can do this. Don’t quit,” he said.

There were victories big and small.

“I finally peed on the bike and I did it three times,” exclaimed athlete Michael Daroshefski of Roanoke to a friend after the finish line. “I guess I stayed hydrated.”

In prior years, he stepped into a portable bathroom to take a break, which cost him time, but he had been unable to muster what it took to relieve himself on the fly, he said.

The Ironman previously was staged in the Roanoke Valley in 2021 and 2022 but this year’s contest will be the last for at least two years. Ironman officials said last month they would pause the annual event’s use of the Roanoke Valley, citing a planned 2024 repaving of the parkway section used in the event. Ironman officials also said it was a “goal” to return to the valley in a future year.

Asked for an update, Ironman spokesman Drew Wolff said Friday that once Ironman officials have “a clear picture” of the construction schedule, they could discuss the possibility of returning. He said it would be “unfair” to name a possible return date with the limited information available now.

A triumphant mood of celebration hung over the finish line.

“We’ve had a wonderful three-year run here in Roanoke, Virginia,” the announcer said at one point.

Some athletes said they saw a need for repaving the parkway, but Vincent Auger of Montreal, who finished 10th, said Canadian roads bear many potholes.

“I came to the U.S., it’s paradise for cycling,” he said, adding that the Blue Ridge Parkway section used for the race was “very good” even though traffic cones steered cyclists away from four or four rough patches.

“It was beautiful,” Auger said. “I hope it’s coming back.”

