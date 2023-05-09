A planned $32-million maintenance project on the Blue Ridge Parkway east of Roanoke scuttled plans for holding the annual Ironman swim, bike and road race in the Roanoke area in 2024, officials said Tuesday.

With the opening gun for the next contest weeks away, Ironman announced on Facebook on Monday that it would not stage the race here next year, citing the planned road work. The announcement went on to say “it is our goal” to return the Roanoke-area course in a future year.

The event, officially the Ironman 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge Triathlon, has swelled the Roanoke Valley with thousands of visitors since 2021 and showcases the area’s outdoor recreation. With support from major sponsor Carilion Clinic, it expanded regional tourism, which pulls millions of dollars into the local economy each year.

Monday’s decision — to “pause” the Roanoke race after this year due to road work — delivered an emotional blow to local volunteers and organizers.

“It’s certainly a great event for us to have here because of our outdoor brand that we are developing — it certainly put our outdoor brand on a global stage — and not having the event here is definitely a disappointment to everyone,” said Randy Clements, a foot and ankle doctor and advocate who helped bring the race to the area. “I’m disappointed for the community.”

Tuesday, parkway spokeswoman Leesa Brandon described a previously unannounced project to repave a nearly 24-mile section between a point near Montvale and U.S. 220 in Clearbrook in 2024. Crews will repave between mileposts 97.6 and 121.4, while the Ironman course runs between mileposts 91 and 112, Brandon said.

Parkway officials told Ironman representatives “many months ago,” Brandon said by email, of “plans for much needed road maintenance in a section of the parkway that overlaps with part of the current bicycle route of their event.”

Landon Howard, president of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, said he has reasons to believe the event will eventually return to the Roanoke-area course. The local tourism development and marketing organization paid the Ironman company to stage the race in Roanoke in 2021 and 2022 and is doing so in 2023 under a three-year agreement.

Howard said VBR was willing to renew the agreement and that, before he and Ironman representatives found out about the road work, the Ironman organization wanted to use Roanoke in 2024.

But those plans shifted once parkway officials revealed the road work. VRB offered an alternate bicycling route to no avail, he said.

As local tourism chief, Howard said he knew of nothing that the private Ironman organization, which stages more than 170 races around the world annually, was unsatisfied with about the Roanoke venue. Athletes voted the parkway among the top three biking legs of Ironmans everywhere.

Combining the swim, bicycling and running, it is a 70.3-mile course, a half-triathlon, and passes through several local jurisdictions.

“I don’t think we have lost the event,” he said. “They didn’t say they're leaving. They just said they’re pausing and I think it’s for a pretty good reason.”

Officials at Ironman headquarters in Florida did not respond to requests for additional information late Monday or Tuesday.

Details including start dates and traffic impacts have not been released for the 2024 parkway road work. Howard said he heard that highway inspectors had yet to determine what the section designated for attention specifically needs and that a time-consuming road restoration was a possibility.

Given that uncertainty in how long the work will take, Howard could not say for sure if the parkway would be race-ready in 2025. He noted that crews have not yet repaired a landslide that closed the parkway between U.S. 220 in Clearbrook and Bent Mountain in May 2020.

But long-term closures of the parkway, despite it being a mountain highway, are rare.

Calling it the area's top tourist attraction, Howard said the parkway matters to the local economy. “If this is what we have to do to make our parkway viable and keep our visitors coming, then let’s get the work done,” he said.

The government will pay for the nearly 24 miles of work out of spending programmed by The Greater American Outdoors Act, 2020 legislation under which the government committed to invest $1.9 billion a year for five years in public lands and spaces.

Carilion, in a prepared release, said it looked forward “to future opportunities to collaborate with IRONMAN in the next couple of years while the Blue Ridge Parkway makes much anticipated improvements to the road surface in our region.”