Ironman triathlon prompts Sunday road, greenway closures

Numerous roads will be closed Sunday to make way for Ironman triathletes swimming, running and biking across the Roanoke Valley.

River's Edge Sports Complex is the center of activity for Ironman, as the race will end there, and it will also serve as a gathering place for spectators. Several streets around the park will be closed as a result.

After completing their swim at Carvins Cove, participants will set off on a 56-mile bike course that will take them from the reservoir into Botetourt County, onto the Blue Ridge Parkway, through Vinton, into downtown Roanoke and ultimately end at River's Edge.

A stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway — from milepost 91 to 112 — will be fully closed for the race, which required event organizers to obtain a special-use permit from the National Park Service.

There will be numerous road closures in localities along the bike route.

A portion of the Roanoke River Greenway — from Vic Thomas Park to Piedmont Park — will also be closed for most of the day for the running leg of the race.