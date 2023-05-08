The Roanoke-area Ironman triathlon that brings thousands of athletes and spectators to the area won't take place here next year, the organization said Monday.

This year's Carilion Clinic Ironman 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge will go forward as planned on June 4, its third time to be staged locally, with contestants swimming at Carvins Cove, cycling along the Blue Ridge Parkway and running on the Roanoke River Greenway.

But organizers said they will "pause" the local race after that, citing road improvements scheduled on the parkway. Officials hope to return to Roanoke after 2024, though they did not specify in what year, the announcement said.

It was unclear what parkway road work in the vicinity of the bike route would interfere with a mid-2024 running of the event here.

Offices of the organization, based in Tampa, Florida, had closed for the day by the time the Facebook announcement spread on social media.

Roanoke landed the Ironman under a three-year agreement in 2019, but the pandemic pushed the inaugural local event, scheduled in 2020, to 2021. It was also held here in 2022.

The organization released the news about Roanoke in an "update" on its Facebook page.

"As you may be aware," it began, "following this year’s edition of the Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge Triathlon, the National Park Service will begin extensive road improvements to the Blue Ridge Parkway, the scenic byway through the Appalachian Mountains. We have been working with the local stakeholders on what this may look like and how it will affect one of the highlights of our bike course.

"It is always our goal to deliver the best possible event to our athletes, and with that in mind, we feel that it’s best to pause the event following the 2023 edition while these essential improvements are made on schedule. It is our goal to bring Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge triathlon back to Roanoke to continue offering our athletes the best events around the world."

"We thank Carilion Clinic, Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge, the National Park Service, and the Roanoke Valley’s communities for continuing to make this race what it is: one of the most welcoming, well-supported and rewarding events on the circuit," the update said.

Ironman's website also carries the news. "This year may be your last chance for a couple of years to ride with us on a closed-to-vehicle-traffic bike course through one of America’s most treasured landscapes," the site said.