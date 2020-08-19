It’s bigger than the books: libraries continue to serve community during the pandemic

Blue Ridge Library is also renting out puzzles since they’ve been hard to find in stores, she said. The due date for the puzzles is not for a few months, so people who are trying to stay home don’t have to worry about returning them.

And while many library pandemic operations have prioritized children, Blue Ridge Library is also doing home deliveries to people who meet certain criteria — including nursing home residents.

“Right now, especially our senior adults, they’ve very lonely,” Phillips said, adding that they should be able to “immerse themselves in books.”

To find out if you might qualify for home delivery, call the Fincastle Library at (540) 928-2700.

Of course, e-books and audio books are still available, but Phillips said many readers just prefer a hard copy.

As far as reopening, both Umberger and Phillips said it’s in the works, but there is no official date yet.

“That’s a phase we’re preparing for as soon as we can,” Phillips said.