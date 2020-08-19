It’s bigger than the books: libraries continue to serve community during the pandemic

Libraries in the Roanoke Valley have been busier during the pandemic, serving the community with more than just books.
Curbside pickup for books, reading kits and even services like printing and faxing are contributing to the continued interest in libraries, though they are not officially reopened.
City of Roanoke public libraries, part of a consortium with libraries in Roanoke County, Botetourt and Salem, have seen interest go way up in the past months, said director Sheila Umberger.
“It’s thrilling us, we’re having a great response,” she said.
Umberger said city branches have provided about 1,000 summer reading kits to preschoolers, elementary school students and teenagers each week for the past six weeks. Some of the kits have crafts, she said, which are very popular.
And since it reopened book drops in June, the Roanoke Public Library has had 12,000 books returned. The books are then quarantined before they’re put back in circulation, she said.
Roanoke County is offering curbside pickup of books ordered at rvl.info or by phone at four of its libraries — Glenvar, Hollins, South County and Vinton — from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and for more limited times on Tuesdays at Mount Pleasant and Wednesdays at Bent Mountain. The Salem Public Library, too, is offering curbside pickup, has extended all due dates to Sept. 30 and has waived overdue fines accrued since March 1.
But books aren’t the only draw to libraries right now.
Umberger said city libraries have been using YouTube and Facebook Live to stream events like Dungeons and Dragons virtual classes and painting lessons. They’re also doing research, expanding their own genealogy collection and trying to make ancestry tools available to the public, she said.
City libraries also have been participating in Feed and Read, an annual service that provides food to city students. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from noon to 2 p.m. through Monday, students will be served meals at the library.
This was an important service in the past, but it’s even more crucial now, Umberger said.
She called the library a “community center,” that just had to learn how to “work with the community in a different way.”
So, it’s bigger than the books, and this is the case for other libraries in the valley, too.
At Blue Ridge Library in Botetourt, community members can print, fax and make copies by emailing documents to the library, picking them up and paying curbside. Library Director Julie Phillips said they’re also hoping to offer a notary service soon.
“It’s been a lot of fun trying to get as creative as we can,” Phillips said.
Blue Ridge Library is also renting out puzzles since they’ve been hard to find in stores, she said. The due date for the puzzles is not for a few months, so people who are trying to stay home don’t have to worry about returning them.
And while many library pandemic operations have prioritized children, Blue Ridge Library is also doing home deliveries to people who meet certain criteria — including nursing home residents.
“Right now, especially our senior adults, they’ve very lonely,” Phillips said, adding that they should be able to “immerse themselves in books.”
To find out if you might qualify for home delivery, call the Fincastle Library at (540) 928-2700.
Of course, e-books and audio books are still available, but Phillips said many readers just prefer a hard copy.
As far as reopening, both Umberger and Phillips said it’s in the works, but there is no official date yet.
“That’s a phase we’re preparing for as soon as we can,” Phillips said.
Umberger said the library is getting deep cleaned in preparation for reopening, which will happen as soon as it’s safe enough. In the meantime, sneeze guards and sanitary stations are being added, and library staff is paying attention to city council guidelines and Gov. Northam’s recommendations.
But for now, the libraries remain empty and as tranquil as ever, Phillips said.
“It’s a lot quieter now.”
