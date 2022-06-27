 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It's electric: new Volvo truck model to make daily local trips

Volvo Trucks North America's latest electric truck model to travel the Interstate 81 corridor from the New River Valley to Roanoke was celebrated at the Pulaski County plant on Monday. Officials from Volvo and partners Nacarato Truck Centers and Camrett Logistics - along with county leaders - gathered for the truck's delivery. Volvo manufactures and assembles the battery Class 8 electric truck on its Dublin production line. The commercially-available truck costs about $400,000 depending on contracts and servicing. Camrett is a Southwest Virginia-based warehousing and distribution company with about 140 employees spread over 13 facilities, including one in Dublin that services the Volvo plant. The company will use the truck as its first step to electrifying its fleet and reducing its carbon footprint said Collin Peel, Camrett's president and chief executive officer, who drove the truck from the showroom.

-The Roanoke Times

Todd Jackson is New River Valley bureau chief. He has been an editor and reporter at The Roanoke Times for 21 years.

