'It's not all in vain': Roanokers react to Chauvin verdict

“We have to keep pushing. We have to hold elected officials accountable, we have to hold the police accountable, we have to hold community leaders accountable, we have to hold ourselves accountable. That, to me, would be justice.”

That question of what comes next was on the minds of many even in the first rush of feeling and reaction to the verdict.

Hale renewed her call for Virginia to eliminate qualified immunity for officers in civil litigation. The Virginia NAACP has started an online petition urging Gov. Ralph Northam to order a special session of the General Assembly around the issue.

“I do believe that is the most important mission on our radar at this moment. We must get that done in Virginia,” Hale said.

“We must press on and help all the other families who have lost so many,” she said. “We’ve been knocking, knocking on that door of justice, and today we feel that door has flown wide open. We cannot rest.”

Saunders said that even amid her first few minutes of jubilation for the verdict, she was quickly met with a somber reminder of the work that is still ahead. An alert on her phone carried the news of a new police shooting in Ohio.