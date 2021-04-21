'It's not all in vain': Roanokers react to Chauvin verdict

Brenda Hale found herself holding her breath as she watched the judge take his seat and heard the words: “Members of the jury, I understand you have a verdict.”
In quick succession, the fate of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was pronounced as the nation watched.
Guilty.
Guilty.
Guilty.
“I was able to exhale,” said Hale, president of the Roanoke NAACP. “I was able to breathe again.
“I said, thank you, Jesus. Thank you for George Floyd’s family. Justice has finally been served for George Floyd.”
The swift convictions handed down Tuesday evening by a Minnesota jury came after three weeks of testimony and nearly a year of upheaval, activism and self-examination by the nation.
Taylor Saunders, a co-organizer of No Justice No Peace Roanoke, felt relief wash over her when she heard the verdict. She danced across her kitchen when the decision was announced.
“It felt like, OK, the protests and the work everyone is putting in is working. We’re getting somewhere. It’s not all in vain,” said Saunders, whose group formed last summer out of the first demonstrations sparked by George Floyd’s murder.
Tuesday’s news was met with a gamut of emotions from those who have been advocating for racial justice — hope, joy, tears, determination for the future and ongoing sorrow for the lives lost in other cases still unresolved around the country.
Jordan Bell — who co-organized Roanoke’s first large demonstration after Derek Chauvin was recorded pressing a knee to Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds as Floyd gasped for air — said he still feels the weight of the killings of Breonna Taylor and Daunte Wright and so many others.
“We can’t stop,” he said. “We can’t celebrate this and forget about the work and the fight that we’ve been in the process of having over the past year.”
He hesitated to describe Tuesday’s verdict as a reason for exultation. The outcome of that case reflected what should happen, what should be normal instead of extraordinary, when an act like that is committed, he said.
The question on Bell’s mind now is whether that accountability can be replicated again and again. The question that remains to be seen for him is what will come next.
“Derek Chauvin may go to jail for 40 years, but he’s just one officer, just one individual who did something completely wrong in a system that allowed him and made him feel that he could do that,” he said. “The system needs to be changed.
“We have to keep pushing. We have to hold elected officials accountable, we have to hold the police accountable, we have to hold community leaders accountable, we have to hold ourselves accountable. That, to me, would be justice.”
That question of what comes next was on the minds of many even in the first rush of feeling and reaction to the verdict.
Hale renewed her call for Virginia to eliminate qualified immunity for officers in civil litigation. The Virginia NAACP has started an online petition urging Gov. Ralph Northam to order a special session of the General Assembly around the issue.
“I do believe that is the most important mission on our radar at this moment. We must get that done in Virginia,” Hale said.
“We must press on and help all the other families who have lost so many,” she said. “We’ve been knocking, knocking on that door of justice, and today we feel that door has flown wide open. We cannot rest.”
Saunders said that even amid her first few minutes of jubilation for the verdict, she was quickly met with a somber reminder of the work that is still ahead. An alert on her phone carried the news of a new police shooting in Ohio.
But, she added, she moves forward with the knowledge now that change is possible. Justice is possible.