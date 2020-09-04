It's not too soon to get a flu shot, health officials say

In ordinary years, the cold, cough, achy, sneezy, sore throat, fever season is complicated enough, with clinicians having to sort through the various viruses circulating among their patients.

As we all are keenly aware, 2020 is no ordinary year.

“We’ve got a real challenge on our hands because not only as we go into the fall months is COVID-19 still with us, but we’ve got the flu season,” Gov. Ralph Northam said during his latest coronavirus response briefing this week. “So step No. 1 for those of you who are listening, and I appreciate you listening, is get your flu shot. That’ll help at least with part of it.”

Get your flu shot. You will be hearing that message earlier and more often than in ordinary years. Usually, flu vaccine messaging kicks off in late September and picks up steam in October and November. But this year, the shots are already being stocked in pharmacies and physician offices. Health care providers say if more people get vaccinated to protect themselves from influenza, they will also be helping to build herd immunity in the community and lessen its impact.

Count Dr. Chris Mertes, vice chair of Carilion Clinic family and community medicine and a primary care physician in the New River Valley, as a convert to early flu shots.