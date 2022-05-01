It's 'play ball' for Montgomery County's Creed Fields

SHAWSVILLE — Giving the newest park in eastern Montgomery County any other name would have perhaps been almost unacceptable.

Creed Fields Park is named in honor of former county Supervisor Gary Creed, who represented a district that covers the communities of Elliston and Shawsville.

Creed, who died a little more than a year ago, was also known for his service to youth sports. Among other duties, the former elected official had spent much time coaching girls’ AAU basketball.

“Just growing up, he’s always believed in the youth. He always thought we should have some place we could go to, to practice and play,” said Creed’s daughter Niki Shumate, who played for her father. “This is something he really wanted to have in this community.”

Creed Fields quietly opened earlier this spring, but a celebration for the park’s grand opening was scheduled for April 30. The event’s program included baseball, softball and tee ball games, appearances by the Pulaski River Turtles and Salem Red Sox mascots and Creed’s great-grandson Jaxon Creed Bradley throwing the first pitch.

The $2.7 million park just off Lee Highway on the site of the old Shawsville Elementary School features three baseball/softball fields and another multipurpose field that can be used for football, soccer and lacrosse.

The park’s walking trail was usable as early as this past fall, but the overall project still needed work at the time, said county Parks and Recreation staff.

Creed Fields, among other uses, functions as grounds for recreational league games that are done through the county, said Ashley Hadidian, Parks and Recreation’s eastern Montgomery County athletic supervisor.

Additionally, the park offers an approximately half-mile walking trail, a picnic pavilion, a playground and restroom facilities.

“We’re very lucky and fortunate,” Hadidian said about the project.

The landscaping at the park, which is located near the South Fork of the Roanoke River, was specifically designed to mitigate the flooding that would sometimes plague the site, said Chris Slusher, county Parks and Recreation’s Auburn athletic supervisor.

As part of the larger picture, Creed Fields is among a handful of either completed or future multipurpose park projects across the county.

Other projects include plans to build a park with similarities to Creed Fields in the Riner area and an even more ambitious multipurpose park that’s being handled by the town of Christiansburg.

The Christiansburg park will be just off Peppers Ferry Road in the town’s fast-growing northwest section and is expected by the locality’s officials to complement the economic activities occurring in that area.

County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Sherri Blevins said the provision of recreational amenities is important for the community. She said the pandemic highlighted how key these outdoor recreational offerings and resources are.

“It’s a quality of life matter,” she said, adding that there’s also often a demand to keep children active in sports. “It’s something the communities need.”

The future park in the Riner area — which is served by the Auburn strand of schools — will be of particular importance for that community due to the significant growth that has occurred in that part of the county over the years, Blevins said. Growth leads to challenges, including a need for more amenities, she said.

“That is one of the priorities we keep talking about in that five-year [capital improvement] plan,” Blevins said about the park for the Auburn community. There’s a need for “amenities for baseball, softball, facilities to use, just as the population and county grows.”

Blevins also referenced the latest annual population estimates compiled by the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service, which reported that Montgomery County is the largest locality by population in Southwest Virginia.

Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski, who succeeded Creed as the representative for District C, concurred with Blevins’ point about growth.

“You want to build the parks where the people are and where the populations are expanding, so they will make the best use of the parks,” Fijalkowski said.

On Creed Fields, Fijalkowski said it was the late supervisor’s dream of bringing the park to that part of the county.

“Gary Creed wasn’t just the former supervisor for the district. He was also my friend,” Fijalkowski said. “I’m just so grateful it came to fruition while I was on the board. You know, when you’re dealing with parks and recreation, as we’ve seen throughout the county — not just in my district — there’s just not enough opportunities for kids to be outside playing sports.”

Fijalkowski continued on his point about youth sports.

“This is just a great opportunity, just like the plan for us to build the Riner [park] project,” he said. “This is just opening up opportunities for all our kids … to get away from the video games and internet and get outside and enjoy the real world.”

Shumate said she and her brother, Tim Creed, are “both very proud” of the project.

Further addressing what Creed Fields means for her and her family, Shumate shared a statement written by her mother.

“Gary loved sports. He played, coached and watched sports whenever he could. Creed [Fields] was a dream, a labor of love that he wanted for the kids in this area,” the statement reads. “He knew they needed a place to play sports and give them some pride in their community. He had a lot of support from friends and the community to make his dream a reality. He always believed in our youth and thought they should have every opportunity imaginable.”

