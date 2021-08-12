'It's taken the heart out of the community': Mountain Valley Pipeline cuts through tiny village of Newport

"From 6 in the morning until 5 in the afternoon, they're pounding rock right next to me," said Georgia Haverty, the owner of the estate.

When people call to book a wedding, Haverty has to tell them about the nearby bulldozers, bare earth, dust, and noise that could be part of the ceremony.

"The pipeline took half of our wedding business until COVID hit, and it took the other half," Haverty said.

The 71-year-old gets around the farm in a Gator utility task vehicle, often taking along a 22-caliber rifle and a handgun in case she comes across snakes, groundhogs or other pests.

More recently, she said, she's had problems with pipeline workers in big trucks using her driveway to turn around, park and, in one case, take a nap behind the wheel.

When a worker approached her on her property in what she said was an intimidating way, Haverty said she fired one shot into the ground to get his attention.

Haverty was charged in May with brandishing a firearm, a misdemeanor offense that she didn't seem very concerned about during a recent tour of the farm. She was both amused and bemused that Mountain Valley officials had called law enforcement on a different occasion just to report that she had a gun on her own property.