Jails, homeless shelters prepare for vaccination efforts

But officials said they’d be ready to act as soon as the inmate demographic reached the front of the line. The Western Virginia Regional Jail, which began battling a COVID outbreak in October, said it got its in-house medical staff certified to give the vaccine in order to aid the process.

The regional jail, which currently has just under 800 inmates, also has a warehouse freezer capable of meeting the hyper-cold conditions needed for the vaccine, said Superintendent Bobby Russell.

Roanoke County Sheriff Eric Orange said it was encouraging to be nearing this milestone. The Roanoke County-Salem Jail has had 87 inmate cases of COVID since the start of the pandemic. That is out of 2,667 people housed during that time.

Most cases were asymptomatic and none required hospitalizations.

While no concrete details about the inmate phase were available yet, Orange said, it’s clear that considerable work was being put in both locally and beyond.

“It is a fluid situation, but you see a lot of work and effort being placed on it, and I think that is a very positive thing for everybody,” he said.

Correctional officers, who fall under the category of public safety staffers, could be eligible for vaccination as soon as this week.