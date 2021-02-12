Janette Gibson, who with her twin sold produce and fried pies on the Roanoke farmers market, dies

Janette Kingery Gibson was a fixture at the historic downtown Roanoke farmers market.
She and twin sister Janice Beheler started helping their family sell produce at the market in 1945, when they were just 6 years old. It’s where they learned to make change, using nickels.
Gibson kept coming back to the market for decades. When their family members retired from the market, Beheler said, the twins joined a friend there, vendor Debbie Guthrie.
Gibson was last at the market on Nov. 14. Later that day, family members said, she suffered a stroke. After weeks in the hospital, she died Feb. 3 at 81 years old.
The twins were inseparable. The Roanoke Times profiled the duo in 2013, noting that the women wore matching clothes and jewelry, including their wedding bands, and lived next door to each other in a pair of red-brick ranch homes.
“I’ve lost my best friend,” Beheler said.
Gibson worked at Tultex, the textile manufacturer, for more than 40 years. She also helped her brothers at their Kingery Brothers Country Store in Roanoke County. And still she always made time for the farmers market. It was a special place for her family, which had been selling downtown for generations.
“I guess it was just in our blood that we liked the market,” Beheler said. “We had a lot of customers that come to see us every week. It was like a family. It was nice to talk to them and get acquainted and find out about their lifestyle and how many children they had.”
Eric Pendleton, manager of the downtown farmers market, said it was a joy to see Gibson and her sister there every week. Many people came to the market specifically for her fried pies; he said she could easily sell 100 on a good Saturday.
When Kingery Brothers Country Store opened in 1980, Gibson’s brother Randy Kingery said the twins, who already had jobs, would come to work on nights and weekends.
He said customers were baffled when Gibson served them at the deli and then they were helped by what appeared to be the same woman — in fact her twin, Beheler — at the cash register.
When Kingery first opened the store, his mother would make pies and biscuits to be sold there. After she died, he said, Gibson took over the baking duties. She was awfully good at it, and they always sold out quickly.
Gibson regularly made sweet treats for loved ones. Every year at Christmas, Beheler said, Gibson distributed homemade fudge to all her friends. Her Dreamsicle fudge, which tasted just like the popsicle, was everyone’s favorite. Several people called to say they missed it this December.
Once, when Gibson had to call an ambulance for her sister, she thanked the crew for their efforts by baking a cake.
“The guy from the rescue squad called me and he said, ‘You know your sister made us a cake and she had it to the fire station before we got back from taking you to the hospital,’” Beheler recalled.
Family and friends said Gibson was always doing something for others. A family member who worked at a nursing home would bring residents' clothes that needed mending to Gibson, Beheler said. She hosted family members on Monday nights for dinner, which Gibson referred to as meals on wheels.
“She was just a good person,” Beheler said. “If anybody’s in heaven, Janette’s in heaven.”
Pam Kingery, who is married to Gibson’s brother Randy, said she and her sister-in-law were very close. She thought of Gibson, who was also her neighbor, as a true sister.
She described Gibson as a caretaker to anyone who needed it.
“If Janette was your friend, you had a mighty good one,” she said.
Gibson was a jill of all trades. She was a talented gardener, Pam Kingery said, always with a beautiful yard and a knack for growing tremendous flowers. Her sewing ability was impressive. Gibson could go into a store, see a piece, go home and make it herself. And Gibson was a great cook. Kingery said she made the best fried chicken, fried apple pies and corn pudding.
At the annual family reunion, Kingery said, Gibson wouldn’t come with just one or two dishes.
“She would come with a truckload of food, the whole back end of her pickup truck was loaded full of food,” she said.
Bob Fetzer, a family friend, first got to know Gibson at the market.
Though Gibson had never met Fetzer’s mother, who lives in Tennessee, she would regularly give him something homemade — cake, apple butter, okra stew — to bring her on his next visit. It was clear to Fetzer that whenever Gibson asked how his mother was doing, she truly cared about the answer.
“Her acts of kindness will always stick with me,” Fetzer said.
It will be strange not to see the twins together at the market anymore. They were such a pair, Fetzer said, and for many it was hard to distinguish between the two, who were always dressed alike.
“It’s going to be a real loss for the market,” he said.