Janette Gibson, who with her twin sold produce and fried pies on the Roanoke farmers market, dies

Eric Pendleton, manager of the downtown farmers market, said it was a joy to see Gibson and her sister there every week. Many people came to the market specifically for her fried pies; he said she could easily sell 100 on a good Saturday.

When Kingery Brothers Country Store opened in 1980, Gibson’s brother Randy Kingery said the twins, who already had jobs, would come to work on nights and weekends.

He said customers were baffled when Gibson served them at the deli and then they were helped by what appeared to be the same woman — in fact her twin, Beheler — at the cash register.

When Kingery first opened the store, his mother would make pies and biscuits to be sold there. After she died, he said, Gibson took over the baking duties. She was awfully good at it, and they always sold out quickly.

Gibson regularly made sweet treats for loved ones. Every year at Christmas, Beheler said, Gibson distributed homemade fudge to all her friends. Her Dreamsicle fudge, which tasted just like the popsicle, was everyone’s favorite. Several people called to say they missed it this December.

Once, when Gibson had to call an ambulance for her sister, she thanked the crew for their efforts by baking a cake.