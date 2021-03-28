Jenkins joins Christiansburg council race; Sachs opts out

“What it does is it provides a unique perspective and insight on how the town works,” he said. “Those really are the things that really do help build the community.”

The Christiansburg council is set to see some significant changes in its makeup as three council incumbents whose seats are on the ballot this year aren’t seeking reelection: multi-term councilmen Steve Huppert and Brad Stipes have already announced they won’t run, and Councilwoman Merissa Sachs, elected in 2017, also confirmed last week that she won’t seek a second term.

Sachs didn’t elaborate on why she won’t run again.

However, Mayor Mike Barber, who is up for reelection, has confirmed that he plans to seek another term.

Jenkins isn’t the only challenger this year as Tanya Hockett, who works for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, is seeking a town council seat.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This year’s election comes amid a rocky period for the council.