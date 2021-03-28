Jenkins joins Christiansburg council race; Sachs opts out

Casey Jenkins is hoping to make a return to Christiansburg government: He’s running for town council.
Jenkins, a graduate of Virginia Tech, previously worked as Christiansburg’s special events coordinator, a job that tasked him with helping handle events such as the Wilderness Trail Festival, the Food Truck Rodeo and the seasonal Christiansburg Farmers’ Market.
Jenkins, 29, went to work for Downtown Blacksburg Inc. just over a year ago. The nonprofit supports Blacksburg’s downtown businesses and merchants and puts on annual festivals.
Jenkins said that, if elected to the Christiansburg council, he’d like to help bridge different groups of people in town.
“One thing I really pride myself on is the relationship building with people,” he said.
Jenkins said he believes he can provide a fresh perspective that is reflective of the town’s changing demographics. He said he knows that an increasing number of young adults are moving to Christiansburg from Blacksburg due to the latter’s generally higher cost of living.
“From a livability standpoint, I think it really helps to provide that younger perspective,” he said.
Jenkins said he also sees his past experience working for the town as an advantage. He said he was deeply involved in community development, which he sees as key for a public official.
“What it does is it provides a unique perspective and insight on how the town works,” he said. “Those really are the things that really do help build the community.”
The Christiansburg council is set to see some significant changes in its makeup as three council incumbents whose seats are on the ballot this year aren’t seeking reelection: multi-term councilmen Steve Huppert and Brad Stipes have already announced they won’t run, and Councilwoman Merissa Sachs, elected in 2017, also confirmed last week that she won’t seek a second term.
Sachs didn’t elaborate on why she won’t run again.
However, Mayor Mike Barber, who is up for reelection, has confirmed that he plans to seek another term.
Jenkins isn’t the only challenger this year as Tanya Hockett, who works for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, is seeking a town council seat.
This year’s election comes amid a rocky period for the council.
The elected body has over the past year engaged in several ethics related discussions triggered by newcomer Johana Hicks, an outspoken councilwoman who was elected in 2019 after running a campaign that promised to challenge convention. Clashes between Hicks and other council members have not been uncommon, with the councilwoman characterizing the exchanges as nothing more than baseless retaliation against her due to her politics.
Hicks has, among other things, drawn ethical scrutiny over her social media comments.
During her campaign, Hicks received backing from a group that had in recent years pushed for a shakeup of town council.
Christiansburg has also had to weather the pandemic, which has particularly impacted some of the town’s largest sources of revenue.
The council, however, has made decisions it believes fortifies the town’s future.
The Christiansburg Marketplace, a shopping center that had for years struggled with blight and vacancies, is in the midst of a massive revamp that was helped by public money to pay for a new interchange. Town council late last year also approved a multi-purpose park off of Peppers Ferry Road, a project that has been anticipated for years.
Several town council members have touted the park and Marketplace as two projects that will not only complement each other, but also the numerous shops and restaurants in Christiansburg’s fast-growing northwest section.
In Jenkins and Hockett are candidates with ties to local initiatives and institutions.
Hockett’s work with the VDEM generally involves helping localities develop, evaluate and test emergency exercises. She currently serves on a local public health task force formed about a year ago to handle much of the regional response to the pandemic.
In addition to past employment with the town and work with DBI, Jenkins is set to take over this summer as director of the Montgomery Museum of Art & History. He will replace retiring director Sue Farrar.
Jenkins said the upcoming job with the museum marks a return to his career roots in museums and cultural institutions. He had previously worked for George Washington’s Mount Vernon in the Washington, D.C., area and the Valentine Museum in Richmond.
Jenkins said arts, history and culture are passions of his and things he’d like to push if he gets on town council.
“I’ve always had a love for history,” he said. “Being able to take over Sue’s role, to me, it fits the right pieces. The [Montgomery] museum itself, I think, is a great pillar of the community.”