Jet engines, marching bands sound off during Roanoke's annual Virginia Veterans parade

Jet fighters roaring over Roanoke introduced a cacophony of military tributes for the annual Virginia Veterans Parade downtown on Saturday.

Children cheering from curbs along Jefferson Street and Campbell Avenue clamored for candy thrown by waving military veterans driving muscle cars, lifted trucks and rumbling motorcycles.

High School and college marching bands rattled off renditions of “You’re a Grand Old Flag.”

Camouflage-clad and navy-uniformed junior ROTC cadets trudged along, belting out chants.

Other youths stood at street corners, handing out small America stick flags to passersby. Those flags were waved aplenty by parade attendees and participants alike.

Spectators clapped and hollered as fire trucks, police cars, ambulances and dented old military Jeeps tooted their horns while rolling along in the procession.

Days after midterm elections, both Republicans and Democrats shared the same parade route, smiling, waving and chucking candy along the way.

Veterans watching from seating at Market Square downtown stood to salute parade acts as they passed.

Spectators began lining the streets before 10 a.m., ahead of the 11 a.m. parade that lasted about an hour, starting with the jet fighter fly-over.

The parade took place on a sunny Saturday, more than 100 years after an armistice ended World War I on Nov. 11, 1918, and a day after soaking rains drenched the valley as Tropical Storm Nicole's remnants passed through.

Virginia’s Veterans Parade, a long-running tradition in downtown Roanoke, was presented by local company Elbit Systems of America, with support by the Roanoke Valley Veteran’s Council.