Jim Sellers: 'A tremendous influence on education'

Kass said she met Sellers soon after moving to Blacksburg with her family in 2004. The New Jersey native said she used to joke with Sellers, who by that time worked in school administration, about the district’s inclement weather policies.

Kass’ young children were then enrolled at Kipps Elementary, and Kass said she was sometimes flummoxed by central office decisions.

“They’d have snow days, and I’d look out the window and there would be no snow on the ground,” Kass said. “And I’d say, ‘Jim, why are we not in school?’”

Sellers became more to Kass than a neighbor and administrator of her kids’ school.

“Jim had a fairly big influence on the beginning of my teaching career,” she said.

Formerly a human resources professional, Kass was a stay-at-home mom when she moved to Blacksburg. She said her involvement at Kipps inspired her to pursue teaching. So she reached out to Sellers, who at the time directed the state’s Career Switcher Program for this area, which ran out of Radford University. The program offered accelerated teaching certifications for people who want to change careers to education.