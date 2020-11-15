Joan Munford, woman who excelled in business and politics, dies

Virginia’s family life education statute became law in 1987 and has been revised nine times since then. Today, the curriculum covers the benefits, challenges and responsibilities of marriage, the benefits of postponing sexual activity, the benefits of adoption in the face of an unwanted pregnancy, dating violence, human trafficking, prevention of sexual assault and more.

Munford was also successful in strengthening child labor laws, resulting in improved working conditions especially for migrant children, Evans said.

“Joan Munford came to the legislature really caring about people that needed a voice,” Evans said. “I think she had a moral compass that kept her focused on what was right. And I don’t have it. But she had a strength that was there and so as a person working with her I felt stronger just to be around her.”

Jim Shuler, who succeeded Munford in the General Assembly, credited Munford with sponsoring budget amendments that paid for the expansion of Virginia Tech as it transitioned from a mostly male military institute into a large, co-ed research university decades ago. He described her as quiet and unassuming, "but when she had something to say, people listened to her."

"She was a politician but didn't strike you as a politician," he said.