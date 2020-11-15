Joan Munford, woman who excelled in business and politics, dies

Joan Hardie Munford, a prominent Blacksburg businesswoman and Democratic officeholder who advocated for children and the elderly, has died. She was 87.
An obituary that appeared in The Roanoke Times on Sunday said that her death occurred Wednesday. No member of her family could be reached for comment Sunday.
One of a small number of Virginia women leaders in politics and business in the 1970s and 1980s, Munford rose to be a powerful woman in a time of primarily powerful men.
Most of her successes in nursing homes, real estate and state government occurred more than 20 years ago, before dementia limited her activities in recent years, according to her obituary, which recommended donations to fight Alzheimer’s disease.
Munford was born in 1933 to John and Hester Hardie, who owned businesses including Hardie House restaurant, a popular Blacksburg gathering place, her obituary said. She met her husband-to-be, Thomas William Munford Jr., at Blacksburg High School, from which she graduated in 1951, her obituary said.
She continued her education at then-Radford College and majored in education, her obituary said.
Munford entered business in the early 1970s, co-founding a property and nursing home development company, HCMF Corp., and supplying the M to the acronym. The company grew its Heritage Hall nursing home chain to 18 locations with 2,000 beds and numerous assisted living centers by the late 1990s.
Munford was the licensed administrator at the company’s first home, adjacent to LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, just outside Blacksburg town limits on South Main Street. She later ascended to vice president of operations at the company.
In 1981, Munford successfully ran as a political outsider for the Virginia General Assembly. She was 47 at the time and later told an interviewer that, as a person devoted to family, she entered politics only after her daughter had grown.
She represented the 13th District in the New River Valley in the House of Delegates for 12 years. The district, now the 12th, today encompasses Giles County, parts of Montgomery and Pulaski counties and the city of Radford, but the boundaries have shifted over the years.
Among her biggest legislative victories, she authored a bill under which Virginia instituted sex education in public schools, said Jo Evans, who was her legislative aide at the time.
Couched at the time as “family life education,” the push for prevention of teen sexual health through education featured subcommittee hearings around the state at which young girls, doctors and nurses testified, according to Evans, who at the time was Jo Bedard. Teen health issues related to sexuality were virtually invisible to society at large at the time, Evans recalled.
Opponents argued that sex was a topic best discussed at home and not in school, while others fought the proposal on religious grounds, Evans said.
Virginia’s family life education statute became law in 1987 and has been revised nine times since then. Today, the curriculum covers the benefits, challenges and responsibilities of marriage, the benefits of postponing sexual activity, the benefits of adoption in the face of an unwanted pregnancy, dating violence, human trafficking, prevention of sexual assault and more.
Munford was also successful in strengthening child labor laws, resulting in improved working conditions especially for migrant children, Evans said.
“Joan Munford came to the legislature really caring about people that needed a voice,” Evans said. “I think she had a moral compass that kept her focused on what was right. And I don’t have it. But she had a strength that was there and so as a person working with her I felt stronger just to be around her.”
Jim Shuler, who succeeded Munford in the General Assembly, credited Munford with sponsoring budget amendments that paid for the expansion of Virginia Tech as it transitioned from a mostly male military institute into a large, co-ed research university decades ago. He described her as quiet and unassuming, "but when she had something to say, people listened to her."
"She was a politician but didn't strike you as a politician," he said.
Munford declined to seek reelection and left the General Assembly in 1993, citing a need to focus on family and business activities.
HCMF became embroiled in the late 1990s in a whistleblower lawsuit, a civil settlement and criminal prosecution of the company and some executives for health care fraud, though Munford was not charged or directly implicated. "I don’t think anyone ever thought for a moment that Joan was ever doing anything improper," Shuler said.
