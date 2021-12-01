Judge allows sex-discrimination lawsuit to proceed against Roanoke County School Board

A federal judge has found sufficient evidence to show that a female administrator for Roanoke County Public Schools was paid less than a male colleague for doing what was essentially the same job.

The decision in favor of Erin Barnett, the school system’s supervisor for science instruction, allows her sex-discrimination lawsuit to proceed. A jury trial is set for late January.

Barnett filed suit in Roanoke’s federal court after learning that her starting pay worked out to $258.45 per day, compared to $284.55 per day earned by the supervisor of health, physical education and driver education.

In a 30-page ruling issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Thomas Cullen denied a request by the Roanoke County School Board to dismiss the lawsuit, finding there was a genuine dispute of facts that needed to be decided by a jury.

Tommy Strelka, a Roanoke attorney who represents Barnett, said it was rare for a disparate pay case based on sexual discrimination to survive a motion to dismiss like the one made by the county.