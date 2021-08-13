Judge denies request to stop blasting for pipeline construction on Bent Mountain

While foes of the pipeline have long made “false claims to inflame public opposition,” Todd Normane wrote in the letter, the most recent actions “mark a new and dangerous low.”

It is not unusual to encounter ground water while drilling relatively shallow holes in which to place explosives, but that does not impact the much deeper aquifer from which wells draw their water, Mountain Valley contends.

After Friday’s hearing, Terry said he has found no discoloration, foul smell or sediment in his well water since blasting began early in the week. However, he said Mountain Valley had yet to reach the portion of his land where construction is most likely to impact his water.

Terry also said that more time is needed for a scientific evaluation of his well water, which would include a comparison to samples that were taken before blasting began.

His attorney, Joe Sherman, sought an injunction that would prohibit blasting for 14 days to allow FERC more time to consider a separate request similar to the one he was making of Dillon.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think it’s in the public interest that the regulatory process play out,” he said.