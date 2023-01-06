Judge denies Roanoke man's request to delay prison to care for his young child

Antoine Thompson’s days with his toddler daughter are numbered.

After sentencing the Roanoke man to seven years in prison on drug charges Friday, a federal judge denied Thompson’s request to remain free on bond until July.

As the primary caretaker of Aziyah, who will turn 2 in April, Thompson had asked that his sentence be delayed until the girl’s mother is released from prison on an unrelated drug charge.

In a case that raised questions about the welfare of young children with both parents in prison, assistant public defender Christine Lee told U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski: “We’re asking for seven months to preserve the well-being of a child.”

Although Urbanski allowed Thompson to self-report to prison later when notified by authorities — which generally takes several weeks — he said it was time for the 40-year-old to start serving his sentence.

“I am certainly sympathetic, and I understand counsel for the defense’s argument that there are many victims in these cases,” he said. “These cases are so sad because they are fraught with unintended consequences and unintended victims.”

“But this case has gone on for too long,” the judge said, noting that Thompson has been free on bond since June 2021.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charlene Day said it would be “unprecedented” to extend freedom to a man with a serious criminal record that includes a murder conviction when he was 19, for which Thompson served about 14 years.

“I feel bad for this little girl,” Day said. “But it’s not the government’s problem. It’s the defendant’s problem, and he should have thought about that” before returning to drug dealing after his release from prison.

Lee countered: “It’s absolutely the government’s problem if another child goes into foster care…They’re literally creating another victim.”

In some cases when both parents of a child are facing prison terms, judges impose staggered sentences — allowing one caretaker to remain with a child while the other serves time, and then report to prison when the first is released.

But that usually happens when defendants have no prior criminal record, Day said.

Children of incarcerated parents are exposed to nearly five times as many adverse experiences — such as abuse, neglect, mental illness and substance abuse — compared to those whose parents are not locked up, according to a study supported by the Foundation for Child Development.

Research conducted by Kristin Turney, a professor at the University of California at Irvine, found the danger is greatest among kids younger than six.

About 5 million children in the United States, approximately 7% of all minors, have experienced the incarceration of a parent who was in their home at some point, according to a study from the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

As for Thompson, he acknowledged that he did the crime and prison is inevitable. All he was asking for, he told Urbanski, was the opportunity to continue caring for Aziyah until her mother is available to take over.

“I feel like the situation right here basically humbled me,” he testified, explaining how he has grown to see the importance of providing a good home to his children — something his own childhood lacked.

“It opened my eyes.”

Although the cousin of Thompson’s late mother is available to temporarily care for another child, in addition to the ones she already has, Lee said that would be a burden for the woman.

Nonetheless, Urbanski said, there is no indication that Aziyah would need to be placed in foster care.

“Mr. Thompson needs to serve this sentence,” the judge said. “And the sooner he starts serving it the sooner he will finish it and get on with his life.”