Judge dismisses former Roanoke federal prosecutor's employment suit

A former federal prosecutor’s lawsuit claiming that she was forced out of her job was dismissed Friday by a judge who said he had no jurisdiction to hear the case.
Ashley Neese, an experienced drug prosecutor in the Roanoke division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, should have taken her allegations to an administrative board designated by Congress as the proper venue, Judge Joseph Goodwin ruled.
“It is axiomatic that a court must have subject matter jurisdiction over a controversy before it can render any decision on the merits,” Goodwin wrote in an opinion filed in U.S. District Court in Roanoke.
In May, Neese filed an unlawful discharge lawsuit contesting her job loss in June 2018. In it, she claimed she was abruptly placed on leave based on a false allegation of sexual misconduct, then subjected to “continual mistreatment.”
When she was allowed to return to work, Neese was assigned to the civil division and given work more suited for a law school intern than an assistant U.S. attorney with 10 years of experience, her lawsuit claimed.
Finding her situation intolerable, Neese ultimately resigned and went to work in state court as an assistant prosecutor in Franklin County.
Lawyers for the defendants — from U.S. Attorney William Barr to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Roanoke — argued that Neese’s case could not be heard in federal court for jurisdictional reasons, even assuming her allegations were true.
According to the government’s account, Neese was placed on leave after her supervisors “learned of corroborated allegations that she had engaged in an undisclosed personal relationship with an individual who was a witness in a major drug-trafficking investigation.”
Justice Department officials called the suit “factually inaccurate and without legal merit.”
But in the end, Goodwin’s decision turned not on the facts of the case, but on whether Neese had chosen the right place to air her grievances.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.