Judge dismisses former Roanoke federal prosecutor's employment suit

A former federal prosecutor’s lawsuit claiming that she was forced out of her job was dismissed Friday by a judge who said he had no jurisdiction to hear the case.

Ashley Neese, an experienced drug prosecutor in the Roanoke division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, should have taken her allegations to an administrative board designated by Congress as the proper venue, Judge Joseph Goodwin ruled.

“It is axiomatic that a court must have subject matter jurisdiction over a controversy before it can render any decision on the merits,” Goodwin wrote in an opinion filed in U.S. District Court in Roanoke.

In May, Neese filed an unlawful discharge lawsuit contesting her job loss in June 2018. In it, she claimed she was abruptly placed on leave based on a false allegation of sexual misconduct, then subjected to “continual mistreatment.”

When she was allowed to return to work, Neese was assigned to the civil division and given work more suited for a law school intern than an assistant U.S. attorney with 10 years of experience, her lawsuit claimed.

Finding her situation intolerable, Neese ultimately resigned and went to work in state court as an assistant prosecutor in Franklin County.