CHRISTIANSBURG — A judge on Wednesday voiced some skepticism toward allegations the owner of the Massie's Mobile Home Park showed willful negligence with the bills when a utilities provider shut off water to the property in November.

Montgomery County Circuit Judge Robert Turk heard arguments Wednesday in an appeal of the case dismissed earlier this year by a lower court.

Turk told the attorneys that he’ll return with a ruling in about two weeks. The judge, however, pushed back against some of arguments from Southwest Virginia Legal Aid, saying several times that the issues raised by an attorney with the Christiansburg-based organization didn’t seem to constitute willful acts.

"There's got to be an end to the game," Turk said near the end of the hearing.

The water cutoff case is one of a number of issues tenants have grappled with since Massie MHP bought the trailer park, located off Peppers Ferry Road just west of Christiansburg, in August.

Massie MHP is a subsidiary of Homes of America LLC, which is itself tied to controversial hedge fund Alden Global Capital.

Homes of America, via other subsidiaries similar to Massie MHP, has bought a number of mobile home parks across the country in recent years. Concerns among residents over sharp rent increases imposed by the company followed several of the takeovers.

The Montgomery County Public Service Authority shut the water off to the park for several hours Nov. 15 after the property’s still relatively new owner failed to pay an outstanding bill. Water service resumed later that day following the payment of the approximately $14,000 bill, but attorneys representing the tenants maintain the owner still engaged in an act of willfully interrupting an essential service.

Legal Aid has filed suits on behalf of a dozen tenants, although some of them were not present at Wednesday's hearing. Roanoke-based attorney Bryan Grimes Creasy has represented the park’s owner.

Several plaintiffs, in both court hearings, spoke of troubles they faced the morning of Nov. 15. Among the experiences they shared were inabilities to flush their toilets, shower, prepare food for their children and even take medicine.

Legal Aid said it’s seeking $5,000 in statutory damages per client, in addition to attorney fees.

Kristi Murray, a Legal Aid attorney, said the park owner had ample opportunity to address the late bills. The PSA notified Massie MHP by email and a phone call from the PSA chief nearly two weeks before the cutoff occurred, she said.

"It didn't need to be cut off in the first place. They ignored them and didn't pay, and that was willful," she said. "They ignored them until the water was cut off."

Murray brought up other issues that occurred at the park prior to the water cutoff, saying Massie's entire conduct since the takeover must be taken into consideration. The company’s other actions gave the impression they bought the property to ultimately clear it out, she said.

Creasy said the bill payment delay was due to some communication issues between the Montgomery County PSA and the owner and a simple series of mistakes. Creasy has stressed that the municipal utilities provider at one point didn’t have the correct billing address.

“It [water service] was restarted immediately,” he said. “There was no evidence, other than there was a series of mistakes. Where’s the willful conduct?”

General District Judge Gordon Saunders, who dismissed the case in January, previously said that it didn’t take long for Massie to handle the billing issue and ensure the service returned. He said at the time that there had not been a recurring issue with the utility service since the outstanding bill was paid and that there was no evidence of the park deliberately attempting to push out the tenants.

Creasy argued that interpreting simple mistakes as willful acts would lead to landlords being held to an unreasonable degree of accountability.

PSA Director Charles Campbell testified that he reached out to Massie due to his concerns about the issue affecting more than 100 families.

“It affected so many families. It’s probably our largest account,” he said.

Campbell said the authority eventually made contact Nov. 10. Creasy said that’s when the company informed the PSA of the correct billing address. The bills had been sent to the wrong post office box address prior to that time, the attorney said.

Also Wednesday, Murray questioned the previous issuances of numerous notices to quit that claimed rent debts that many tenants questioned. The notices came shortly after the park’s change of ownership and drew Legal Aid to the case. The notices led to widespread concerns of evictions and exacerbated already existing notions many residents had about other issues at the park.

Legal Aid attorneys said during the fall that they spotted discrepancies with the notices. They said the forms cited 2018 laws that are no longer in effect and that the code sections referenced in the notices that went out in September had been repealed and replaced due to an overhaul of landlord-tenant law in 2019.

Several amounts claimed in the notices were not the correct ones owed by the tenants served, Legal Aid previously said. While some tenants were behind on their rent, the organization said it noticed amounts specifically owed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and not the tenants themselves.

Creasy pushed back against Murray’s citing of the notices and questioned the relevance of that issue in the water cutoff case.

One plaintiff said in court that the water had been cut off this week, prompting Murray to say that the service has been cut off a number of times since the last hearing. Turk, however, said those separate incidents could have been due to a variety of reasons, including regular maintenance on the lines, and didn’t seem relevant to the matter at hand.

Murray also questioned Deondre Singleton, Massie MHP’s operations manager. He, among several points, said the company never deliberately ignored the bills and didn’t buy the park with the intention to push out the current tenants. He said the company plans to remain there for the long term and is even looking at adding more mobile homes to the park — although he later said the work has not started yet and “takes time.”

“As soon as we were notified [of the billing issue], we took care of the situation,” Singleton said.