Last Tuesday’s column – about a porn-decrying picketer targeting libraries and elected officials in Botetourt County – was incomplete in a couple of respects. Yours truly omitted some relevant history. Today we’ll rectify that oversight.

If you recall, the picketer was Danny Goad, a Botetourt Republican and father of six. Recently, Goad picketed a gas station and a supermarket in the Cloverdale area.

Alternately, he held signs proclaiming Republican Botetourt County supervisors Billy Martin and Donald “Mac” Scothorn allow “PORN for Children in Libraries.” Goad also wrote a letter that was more specific, and distributed it outside the Blue Ridge Library.

“There are pornographic images promoting pedophilia” that will “entice and scar your children,” Goad wrote in the letter. He blames Martin and Scothorn for failing to get the books in question removed. (Both are up for re-election this year and are facing primary challenges Tuesday from the right.)

After Martin confronted Goad during a picket outside a Food Lion, Goad filed misdemeanor assault charges against Martin.

The pornography claims are silly. Yes, there are a handful of books in Botetourt libraries that contain elementary sex-ed information, with anatomical drawings. Those have been evaluated and approved under Virginia law. They contain nothing that comes anywhere close to the U.S. Supreme Court’s definition of obscenity.

Irrational Republicans appear to be using such fiction as a cudgel against rational Republicans for political purposes.

It turns out that Danny Goad has a history of such behavior. According to a 2011 lawsuit, he used similar tactics against the Botetourt County School Board and a former principal in 2011. Back then, Goad wound up on the wrong end of a defamation lawsuit – and jailed with no bond.

Before we get deep into that nitty-gritty, let’s first flesh out some biographical details about the guy.

First off, he appears educated. By training, Goad is a mechanical engineer who is (or was, at one time) licensed in two states. He’s written he holds a bachelor’s degree from Virginia Tech and an MBA from William & Mary. Goad has also worked as a real-estate agent.

In terms of politics, it’s no stretch to say Goad is a Republican through and through.

He joined the party in 1992, which was the first year Goad attended a state GOP convention (in Salem). According to Goad, he served as the Republican vice-chair in the city of Hampton in the early 1990s, and later was elected to a term on the Hampton City School Board.

During the school board term, The (Newport News) Daily Press published an editorial noting Goad’s absences from school board meetings. The headline on it was, “Where is Danny Goad?”

In 1998, Goad was GOP chairman in Giles County. He served as the Republican vice-chair in Botetourt County in 2009. That year he earned mentions in at least two of the party’s press releases.

One of them publicized a resolution passed by Botetourt County Republicans. It pledged to back only GOP candidates who “support the United States Constitution as it was intended by our Founding Fathers.”

“Politicians do not like to have their records examined,” Goad was quoted saying in that news release.

Such a background seems totally ordinary for a longtime political party functionary. Then in 2010, Goad sought and campaigned for chairmanship of 6th District Republicans. That territory stretches all the way from Roanoke up the Shenandoah Valley.

(Goad did not return multiple phone calls for this column. Most of the background details above were pulled from an autobiographical essay Goad published on Roanoke.com in 2010.)

Goad lost that campaign. And the next year, 2011, is when things turned weird.

It began with the reassignment of Lord Botetourt High’s principal, Tim Bane, during a closed meeting of the school board. No explanation for the job shift was offered.

Goad smelled something suspicious. According to a later lawsuit filed in Botetourt Circuit Court, Goad and his adult son printed fliers – there were two different versions – implying Bane could’ve committed a crime or other misconduct.

The lawsuit alleged they distributed the material outside home football games at Lord Botetourt High, tucking them under the windshield wipers of fans’ parked cars. The lawsuit also alleged they did the same outside churches in Botetourt County.

The football flier posed the question: “Why was Principal Bane demoted?” It offered a list of possibilities. One selection was, “He abused his power over subordinates and had inappropriate relations with teachers.” Another: “He embezzled taxpayer money.”

The flier deposited on windshields at churches asked, “Has your son or daughter been abused by Principal Bane?”

Both versions asked, “Why has the Commonwealth (sic) Attorney Joel R. Branscom done absolutely nothing?”

The resulting uproar forced the county school superintendent to issue a press release saying Bane had neither committed a crime nor violated school board policy, and that insinuations in the fliers were “blatantly false.” By then, Bane was the school system’s safety coordinator.

Bane hired attorney Bill Cleaveland (who’s now a General District Court judge). On Dec. 5, 2011, Cleaveland filed a $325,000 defamation lawsuit on Bane’s behalf, seeking compensatory and punitive damages from Goad and his adult son, Cullen. (Cleaveland declined to comment.)

The lawsuit alleged the flyers caused Bane “shame, embarrassment and humiliation” and damaged his career. To this newspaper, Danny Goad refused to acknowledge he distributed the material.

But Goad argued school officials had an obligation to explain Bane’s reassignment. He hired Roanoke attorney Mel Williams to defend him in the case.

Later, Goad claimed a First Amendment right to publish and distribute the material about Bane. He argued (dubiously, in my opinion) that Bane was a public figure. If a judge agreed, that could make proving defamation vastly more difficult.

According to court records, then-Circuit Court Judge Malfourd “Bo” Trumbo recused himself from the case. Judge Michael Irvine, who then presided in Rockbridge County, Lexington and Buena Vista, was appointed to handle it instead. (Irvine is now retired.)

Things got real interesting during Danny Goad’s deposition. At one point, he refused to answer a question from Cleaveland about who helped distribute the fliers. Goad replied that he accepted 100% responsibility.

Irvine didn’t want to hear that, and in a later hearing ordered Goad to answer the question directly. When Goad continued to refuse, Irvine held Goad in contempt and ordered him jailed without bond.

That happened July 5, 2012. Online court records indicate that Irvine purged his contempt order July 11, 2012, which suggests Goad spent six days in jail.

It’s unclear whether Goad ever answered the question posed by Cleaveland. In any event, the case was dismissed in 2015, after no action on it had transpired in the previous two years.

“And that,” as radio broadcaster Paul Harvey used to say, “is the rest of the story.”