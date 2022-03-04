Judge orders pretrial release of Botetourt man charged in U.S. Capitol riots

A Botetourt County man charged with pepper-spraying police officers during the riots at the U.S. Capitol will be released on bond, a federal judge decided Friday.

Markus Maly was jailed Jan. 26, after FBI agents arrested him at his home following a year-long investigation.

Maly – who had previously been known to law enforcement only as a suspect pictured in surveillance video wearing a white cowboy hat emblazoned with the words "TRUMP 2020" during the insurrection – was ordered held without bond the day of his arrest by Roanoke-based Magistrate Judge Robert Ballou.

But after the 47-year-old's case was transferred to Washington D.C.'s federal court, assistant public defender Benjamin Schiffelbein made a second request that his client be released pending trial.

Maly's prior criminal record, which included two convictions of assaulting a police officer in Pinellas County, Florida, was for the most part amassed decades earlier.

Since moving to Southwest Virginia about seven years ago, Maly has made a "concerted effort to turn his life around," finding a steady job and supporting his family, Schiffelbein wrote in court documents.

Prosecutors had argued that Maly should stay in jail, saying he was a danger to the public.

But U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta allowed the defendant to be released on home detention, with family members responsible for his supervision in addition to electronic monitoring. After a hearing Friday afternoon, he was expected to be released no later than Monday.

"It's not for me to judge your guilt or innocence," Mehta told Maly, who is scheduled for a November trial.

About 750 people – including four others from Western Virginia – have been charged with participating in the insurrection, which came after former president Donald Trump urged a crowd of supporters to "fight like hell" against an election he claimed was stolen from him.

