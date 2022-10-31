Judge orders Roanoke County to release name of police officer in fatal shooting

A Circuit Court judge has ordered Roanoke County to release the name of a police officer who is accused in a lawsuit of fatally shooting an unarmed man.

Judge James Swanson made the decision Monday in a disputed Freedom of Information Act request by Roanoke attorney Terry Grimes, who last month filed a federal lawsuit that referred to the officer only as John Doe after the county refused to identify him.

Roanoke County Attorney Peter Lubeck argued unsuccessfully in state court that the officer’s identity should be protected because he was the victim of a crime.

Shawn Smith, who was shot while standing inside a screened porch of his suburban home the night of Nov. 26, 2021, was believed to have a firearm at the time and was acting aggressively toward police, Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Holohan said in determining that lethal force was justified.

“I find that the police officer’s fear of death or serious injury at the hands of Smith was reasonable under the circumstances,” Holohan wrote in an April report of his investigation.

In a lawsuit filed Oct. 14 in Roanoke’s federal court, Grimes asserted that there was no reason for the officer, who had taken cover in a neighbor’s yard at least 50 feet from where Smith was standing, to fire two shots from a high-powered rifle that struck the 52-year-old in the neck.

Smith was suffering a mental crisis at the time, the lawsuit claimed, which was escalated by an aggressive police force that surrounded his home in the North Lakes subdivision.

Five months before the lawsuit was filed, Grimes submitted a FOIA request to the Roanoke County Police Department that sought a number of documents relating to the department’s investigation of the incident.

After demanding a down payment of $1,500 toward a total charge of $3,459, the county responded by providing, among other things, a transcript of an internal interview with the police officer in which his name was redacted and a copy of a video of the session that had his face blurred out.

After learning in May that the name of the shooter would not be revealed, Grimes wrote in a letter to Lubeck that the county’s concerns were “not well founded. Even if Mr. Smith was once a ‘threat’ to the officer, he is a threat no longer, for he is dead.”

After the county again declined to release the name under FOIA, Grimes filed a lawsuit in Roanoke County Circuit Court.

At Monday’s hearing, Swanson gave the county 15 days to reveal the officer’s identity to Grimes. No decision has been made yet on whether to appeal that decision, Lubeck said.

The police department’s general policy is to not release the name of any officer whose use of force is found to be justified, according to the county attorney.

That was the case in the 2016 fatal police shooting of Kionte Spencer, an 18-year-old high school student who did not comply with commands to drop what appeared to be a weapon during an encounter beside the Cave Spring Corner shopping center. The object in Spencer’s hand turned out to be a broken BB gun.