Judge rules against ex-Rocky Mount police officers charged in Capitol riots

A federal judge has rejected arguments by two former Rocky Mount police officers that their words on social media were wrongly used to link them to the insurrection on Capitol Hill.

Thomas "T.J." Robertson and Jacob Fracker had maintained that their displeasure over the results of the 2020 presidential election, which they voiced in sharp terms on Facebook, should be protected by the First Amendment.

But in a written decision Friday, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper denied their motions to dismiss felony charges of corruptly obstructing an official proceeding.

"If Robertson had expressed his views only through social media, he almost certainly would not be here. But he also allegedly took action — entering the Capitol without lawful authority in an alleged attempt to impede the Electoral College vote certification," Cooper wrote.

"His words remain relevant to his intent and motive for taking those alleged actions."

The decision, which was made on a motion first filed by Robertson and later adopted by Fracker, clears the way for a jury trial scheduled to start April 4. More than 725 people have been charged with participating in the riots, and the two are among the first scheduled for jury trials.

Jury selection in the first case, which involves a Texas man affiliated with a militia-style group, began Monday.

Robertson and Fracker have maintained that they did nothing wrong on Jan. 6, 2021, and that their entering of the Capitol building while it was being stormed by supporters of Donald Trump "had no direct bearing" on what prosecutors call an attack on democracy.

After a selfie photograph posted to Facebook showed the duo posing in front of a statue in the Capitol's vaulted Crypt, they were arrested and fired from their jobs with the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Their motion to dismiss the felony charge was based on three arguments: That an indictment against them did not specify the "official proceeding" they allegedly obstructed, that the joint session of Congress held to certify an election won by Joe Biden was not such a proceeding, and that the charge was unconstitutionally vague.

It was in the third prong of the defense that Robertson and Fracker invoked their free speech rights.

The opinions they expressed on social media “were just speech, and no matter how unpopular, they cannot be considered ‘criminal conduct’ punishable by the government,” the motions state.

Prosecutors argued, and Cooper agreed, that the defendants were facing charges for what they did — not what they said.

In one of many Facebook posts about his political views, Robertson wrote that “VIOLENCE” was the next step in a revolution that began shortly after Trump lost an election that he and many of his supporters believe was stolen from him.

Trump urged his supporters to "fight like hell" in a speech shortly before the uprising. Courts have found no credible evidence of widespread election fraud.

Shortly after the insurrection, Fracker wrote that he hadn’t been that “hyped” since his days as a combat veteran in Afghanistan. “It was f——ing amazing,” Fracker wrote, according to court records. “Flash bangs going off, CS gas, rubber bullets flying by. Felt so good to be back in the s—- hahaha.”

Federal authorities have pushed back on accounts by the two that they peacefully walked into the Capitol and encountered no resistance from police officers before leaving a short time later.

Robertson used a large wooden stick to block a formation of Metropolitan Police Department officers attempting to defend the building’s lower west terrace from the advancing mob, prosecutors wrote in court documents earlier this month.

Both men were wearing gas masks as the entered the building, the government alleges.

In arguing that the felony charge against them was unconstitutionally vague, attorneys for Robertson and Fracker cited the case of John Poindexter, a national security advisor for former President Ronald Reagan who was charged 32 years ago in the Iran-Contra scandal.

Poindexter was convicted of lying to Congress and obstructing its investigation of the incident, which involved the covert sale of arms to Iran and the use of the proceeds to aid insurgents fighting to overthrow the Sandinista government of Nicaragua.

The convictions were later reversed by an appeals court, which found that Poindexter's allegedly "corrupt" actions were too vague to support a conviction.

But the reach of the appellate decision has since been restricted by other cases, Cooper wrote in finding that Robertson's and Fracker's reliance on it "falls short."

Cooper's 13-page opinion addresses only one of several charges against the two men, who to date have not challenged the remainder in detail.

Fracker is charged with obstruction of an official proceeding — a felony — and three misdemeanors: entering a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in such a place, and disorderly conduct in the Capitol.

Robertson had initially faced the same charges. Two of the misdemeanors were elevated to felonies, and a new felony charge of participating in a civil disorder was added last month along with the allegation that he was armed at the time.

Since last summer, Robertson has been held without bond after running into trouble with guns that he ordered online, despite a judge's order not to have anything to do with firearms while awaiting trial.

In allowing the felony charges to stand, Cooper noted that he was "not writing on a blank slate."

Similar motions have been denied by other judges in the insurrection cases, his decision stated, and "this Court finds their opinions persuasive."

