Judge to decide insurance dispute in hepatitis A outbreak at Roanoke restaurants

With about 40 lawsuits pending against a Roanoke restaurant that was the source of a deadly hepatitis A outbreak, a federal judge is being asked to determine how much insurance money is available to the victims.

The question will likely boil down to whether there is $7 million or $14 million to be divided among the patrons of two Famous Anthony’s restaurants where an infected employee unknowingly spread the virus.

About 50 people were sickened. Four of them died, more than 30 were hospitalized and two received liver transplants.

“Frankly, whether it’s $7 million or $14 million, there just isn’t enough money to cover what happened to these poor people,” said Bill Marler, a Seattle attorney who represents 32 of the plaintiffs.

Famous Anthony’s insurance carrier, Cincinnati Insurance Co., concedes that its policy applies to the losses but says there is only $7 million in coverage. The restaurant and the victims argue that the amount should cover each of the two locations where the outbreak occurred, for a total of $14 million.

The lawsuits were put on hold in January when Famous Anthony’s filed for bankruptcy.

At a hearing Wednesday in Roanoke’s federal court, Judge Michael Urbanski granted a motion made by everyone involved — the restaurant, its patrons and the insurance company — to have him decide the question of insurance coverage.

Once that is determined, a bankruptcy court judge will decide who gets how much, based on an independent arbitrator’s assessment of each plaintiff’s damages.

Famous Anthony’s attorney, Andrew Goldstein, said the Chapter 11 filing for the two locations, on Grandin Road Extension and Williamson Road, allows them to remain open while they reorganize their finances.

Much about the outbreak remains unknown to its victims, who have not yet been able to acquire information from the legal process of discovery, Marler said.

The Roanoke health department has said the virus was spread late last summer by an employee who worked at three different Famous Anthony’s locations, although all of the victims to date have said they dined at either the Grandin or Williamson road restaurants.

The unidentified employee did not know at the time that he or she had hepatitis A, which generally does not produce symptoms for the first two weeks, which is also the period in which it is most contagious.

Microscopic amounts of fecal matter from the employee, who is suspected of inadequate hand-washing after using the bathroom, was spread to food that was then consumed by the public, according to one of the lawsuits filed in Roanoke Circuit Court.

The lawsuit asserts that a tainted gravy biscuit was served to the customer, who became ill in mid-September. Among the claims made against Famous Anthony’s are negligence and violations of the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.

The spread of hepatitis A was not limited to any one item on the menu, Marler said, and may also have been contracted by contact with surfaces, such as tables or doorknobs that might have been touched by the employee.

The employee had multiple duties, which included cooking, waiting on tables and greeting customers as they came into the restaurant.

Hepatitis A causes liver inflammation. In addition to the virus being spread through fecal to oral transmission, people can become ill from using drugs with others, certain types of sexual contact or caring for someone else who has been infected.

“I’ve probably done 25 hepatitis A cases in restaurants across the United States in the past 30 years that look just like this,” Marler said of the Famous Anthony’s outbreak.

“It’s just a tragic situation.”