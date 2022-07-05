Judge upholds jury's conviction of ex-Rocky Mount police officer in Capitol riots

The facts support a jury’s decision that a former Rocky Mount police officer brandished his walking stick as a weapon during the riots at the U.S. Capitol, a judge found Tuesday.

Thomas “T.J.” Robertson had asked for the dismissal of two charges that he carried a deadly or dangerous weapon while storming the Capitol building. One of the first of hundreds of Donald Trump supporters to go on trial, Robertson was convicted in April in Washington, D.C.’s federal court.

In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled that the circumstances under which Robertson raised the wooden stick and held it diagonally across his chest as he approached police officers were sufficient for a conviction.

“Consider a pen, for example,” Cooper wrote. “It cannot be criminal to simply carry a pen.”

“But a fact finder’s assessment may change if there were evidence that a defendant tightly gripped a pen in his hand, raised to his chest, with its tip facing out toward an approaching officer,” the opinion stated.

The jury was not required to find that Robertson actually delivered a blow with the stick, only that he carried it with the intent to use it in a way that could have caused serious injury.

Robertson’s attorneys called several witnesses to testify that the 49-year-old Army veteran routinely used a cane or walking stick after being wounded by enemy fire in Afghanistan. Others who knew Robertson recalled no such thing, Cooper wrote.

The judge found that the government’s best evidence was footage from body cameras worn by police, which showed Robertson wearing a gas mask and carrying the stick in a “port arms” position as the mob gained control of the Capitol’s west terrace before entering the building.

Police use a “port arms” posture to hold an object, usually a baton, in front of their chest as a means to block or push people back. Prosecutors had cited Robertson’s experience as a police officer, arguing that “in his trained hands,” the stick became a weapon.

Robertson — seldom at a loss for words on social media, where he described the events of Jan. 6, 2021, as an armed revolution against voter fraud that robbed Trump of reelection — did not testify.

His former police colleague, Jacob Fracker, testified for the prosecution, describing how it was Robertson’s idea to travel to Washington, D.C., to attend a rally in which Trump encouraged his supporters to “fight like hell.”

Both men were fired from their police jobs shortly after being arrested in the week after the insurrection.

Robertson is scheduled to be sentenced Aug 11. The charges he was convicted of carry a total sentence of 65 years in prison, although sentencing guidelines will likely call for far less. The Ferrum resident has been held without bond for a year now.

Following a six-day trial, the jury convicted Robertson of all charges in a six-count indictment, which also included allegations of obstructing an official proceeding, participating in a civil disorder and destroying his cellphone to get rid of incriminating evidence.

Robertson also had asked Cooper to dismiss the charge of obstructing an official proceeding, arguing that a joint session of Congress being held to certify the election of President Joe Biden at the time of the uprising did not qualify under the law.

Cooper declined, citing a judge’s language from another case that relied on how “an ordinary person (a reporter; a police officer; yes, even a lawyer)” would read the text.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.