Judge upholds most of firearms background checks law, rules restriction on under-21 purchasers unconstitutional

Yeatts wrote in his ruling that the commonwealth acknowledged the law would prevent those under 21 from purchasing handguns, but it "deflects by saying the problem lies with federal law." The attorney general said in court it was working with the FBI to correct the issue.

Yeatts wrote in his ruling that Virginia can't shift its constitutional problem onto federal law or federal systems.

"Although the act is facially constitutional, the commonwealth is currently unprepared to administer it in a way that does not infringe on the right of adults under 21 to purchase a handgun, the 'quintessential self-defense weapon,''' Yeatts wrote in his ruling.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, a Democrat, said he intends to appeal that part of the ruling. The judge encouraged the attorney general not to enforce the part he ruled as unconstitutional.

“Universal background check systems only work if they are truly universal, and we believe this potentially dangerous judicially created loophole is without basis in the law," Herring wrote in a statement. "So while the judge agreed with nearly all of our arguments and largely upheld the law, we believe that this injunction, though limited and narrow, is worthy of higher review and I intend to appeal it as soon as possible.”