Judicial emergency now slated to extend into November

The statewide judicial emergency, which just passed its six-month anniversary, is now going to see a 10th extension and will remain in place at least until Nov. 1, the Virginia Supreme Court announced Monday.
A previous order, issued Sept. 4, had continued the emergency status until Oct. 11.
The judicial emergency, a reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, enforces expanded precautions against the virus, which include mask requirements and health checklists for visitors as they enter courthouses.
Earlier this month, the Roanoke Circuit Court Clerk said that as a further measure, it would change its business hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Oct. 15. That puts its hours in line with other offices within the Oliver Hill Justice Center. Until the change takes effect next month, the clerk’s office closes at 4:45 p.m.
Circuit court clerks in Roanoke and Franklin counties and in Salem said Monday they have no immediate plans to alter their operating hours.
Jury trials, both civil and criminal, remain on hold in all but 10 jurisdictions across Virginia, according to the state Supreme Court’s website. None of those judicial circuits is in the Roanoke or New River valley, with the closest being Alleghany and Charlottesville circuit courts. Local circuits have submitted proposals to restart juries, but those are pending.
The order authorizes courts to accept digital or scanned documents with electronic signatures, and urges them to conduct as much business as possible without in-person contact, including video conferencing and email.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.