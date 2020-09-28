Judicial emergency now slated to extend into November

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The statewide judicial emergency, which just passed its six-month anniversary, is now going to see a 10th extension and will remain in place at least until Nov. 1, the Virginia Supreme Court announced Monday.

A previous order, issued Sept. 4, had continued the emergency status until Oct. 11.

The judicial emergency, a reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, enforces expanded precautions against the virus, which include mask requirements and health checklists for visitors as they enter courthouses.

Earlier this month, the Roanoke Circuit Court Clerk said that as a further measure, it would change its business hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Oct. 15. That puts its hours in line with other offices within the Oliver Hill Justice Center. Until the change takes effect next month, the clerk’s office closes at 4:45 p.m.

Circuit court clerks in Roanoke and Franklin counties and in Salem said Monday they have no immediate plans to alter their operating hours.