Juneteenth celebrants glad for federal recognition, say more needs to be done

“For years, we’ve celebrated Juneteenth,” she said. “We used to skip school and make it a big deal, not knowing the true meaning. As you got older you realized what it really meant.”

At a booth manned by consulting firm Elite Business Strategies, visitors could spin wheels modeled after the “Wheel of Fortune” game show. If they gave the correct answer to the true or false question the needle pointed to — spoiler alert, the questions were all about COVID-19 vaccines and the correct answer to all of them was “True” — they won prizes provided by the Virginia Department of Health.

Visitors could also sign up to be vaccinated. As of about 1:30 p.m., 15 people at the festival had been given COVID-19 shots, said VDH nurse Cynthia Vinyard-Brown. “We’re coming to the people,” she said. “We’re just trying to reach out to make a difference in the community and reach certain populations that might be hesitant.”

Eureka Park was one of multiple places in the Roanoke Valley honoring Juneteenth on Saturday. In Franklin County, Booker T. Washington National Monument held its 20th annual Juneteenth celebration.