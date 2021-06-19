Juneteenth celebrants glad for federal recognition, say more needs to be done

Many of the people who gathered Saturday afternoon in Roanoke’s Eureka Park to celebrate Juneteenth knew the holiday’s history by heart.
“Historically, that’s when they finally found out in Texas — two years later — that, ‘Hey, you guys were freed from slavery in 1863,’” said Melvin “Special K” Kasey, 67, a member of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club of Roanoke.
The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture has stated that “Juneteenth marks our country’s second independence day.” Although the June 19, 1865, liberation of 250,000 enslaved Black people in Texas has long been “celebrated in the African American community, this monumental event remains largely unknown to most Americans.”
In 2021, Juneteenth arrives with a high profile, as President Joe Biden signed a bill Thursday that both houses of Congress passed with overwhelming support, making Juneteenth National Independence Day a federal holiday.
“It’s nationally recognized now, and I think it brings people together,” said Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea, who was one of the hundreds gathered at Eureka Park. “So let’s take those things and build on it.”
Regarding race relations and police reform nationally and regarding Roanoke issues such as recent gun violence, “there are some things we need to work on but at least this broadens the discussion,” Lea said.
Jordan Bell, 30, a Gainsboro neighborhood activist and historian and co-organizer of the Eureka Park event, said that the federal recognition makes a difference. “It used to just be an African American celebration, but now it’s being recognized by everybody, across the nation, across the world,” he said.
Still, that recognition “is just scratching the surface,” Bell said. “Reparations is what’s needed, investment into our institutions and our neighborhoods and communities is what’s needed, in order for this to even mean anything.”
As for the celebration in the park, he wanted it to have “a family reunion kind of energy and vibe,” he said, as his mother, Kathryn Bell, smiled up at him.
The festival featured kickball, singing, improvised jazz and food vendors. About 25 people lined up in rows, most wearing blue T-shirts that read “Fitness Fun with Tracy,” and danced in sync as a catchy beat pulsed from the stage speakers.
The heat was good for Antawn Llamas’ Charlee Tropical stand as a long line formed for his business’s ice cream and lemonade. His mother, Metra Claytor, 57, was staying cool in the shade of her son’s tent. She was happy that this important moment in Black history could also mean “everybody coming together and having something nice to do.”
Roanoke Vice Mayor Trish White-Boyd had her own booth offering free bags of sweet-flavored kettle corn. She said she hopes for a future where Juneteenth is not just a federal holiday but a national holiday revered as a cultural tradition, like Independence Day, Thanksgiving or Christmas.
“For years, we’ve celebrated Juneteenth,” she said. “We used to skip school and make it a big deal, not knowing the true meaning. As you got older you realized what it really meant.”
At a booth manned by consulting firm Elite Business Strategies, visitors could spin wheels modeled after the “Wheel of Fortune” game show. If they gave the correct answer to the true or false question the needle pointed to — spoiler alert, the questions were all about COVID-19 vaccines and the correct answer to all of them was “True” — they won prizes provided by the Virginia Department of Health.
Visitors could also sign up to be vaccinated. As of about 1:30 p.m., 15 people at the festival had been given COVID-19 shots, said VDH nurse Cynthia Vinyard-Brown. “We’re coming to the people,” she said. “We’re just trying to reach out to make a difference in the community and reach certain populations that might be hesitant.”
Eureka Park was one of multiple places in the Roanoke Valley honoring Juneteenth on Saturday. In Franklin County, Booker T. Washington National Monument held its 20th annual Juneteenth celebration.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, much of this year’s event was prerecorded and posted on YouTube. Much like in previous years when it has been held in person, the virtual event featured gospel music and a portrayal of Washington’s mother, Jane, who was a cook on the Burroughs Plantation where the family was enslaved. Each year the portrayal reenacts the moment Washington, who was 9 at the time, and others enslaved on the plantation learned they were free.
At the park, ranger Brittany Lane led small guided tours throughout the day. Lane said the new attention to the holiday has led to a lot of new visitors at the park interested in learning about Washington and his time in Franklin County.
“I have been so happy to talk to all these people about the importance of it,” Lane said of Juneteenth.
Lane said Juneteenth should be seen as a day of remembrance, celebration and education of its history. While glad to see it become a federal holiday, she said more still needs to be done to assure equity for everyone. “This is a wonderful step forward,” she said.
Laker Weekly editor Jason Dunovant contributed to this report.