BLACKSBURG — One by one, they were read aloud, the names of 226 people who were once enslaved on a plantation where Virginia Tech now stands.

A crowd gathered Sunday morning at Solitude, built before the Civil War began and now the oldest structure on campus, to memorialize those who either died in slavery here or were freed by the Emancipation Proclamation.

As each person was commemorated, participants hung pieces of paper bearing their names on the branches of a weeping cherry tree that is known as Tech’s wishing tree.

“Wishing trees are places for us to hang our hopes and prayers and desires,” said Victoria Ferguson, the event’s organizer. “And for us today, we are hoping that the spirit of the ancestors who toiled on this land will be risen and will no longer be earthbound.”

The memorial service was part of Juneteenth, a federal holiday that celebrates the liberation of the last remaining Blacks held in bondage across the South.

June 19, 1865, was the day that Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to read President Abraham Lincoln's words to slaves there — freeing them by executive decree in what was the last state of the Confederacy with institutionalized slavery.

Also known as Freedom Day and Black Independence Day, Juneteenth has been celebrated ever since with cookouts, parades and other festivities.

Sunday's event at Tech took a more somber tone, as it was held on the grounds where, according to census records and research, at least 226 men, women and children were the property of three plantations — Solitude, Smithfield and Whitethorn — owned by the family of Col. William Preston.

In 1759, Preston purchased 16 enslaved Africans brought to America aboard a slave ship called the True Blue, as chronicled in a book by Tech history professor Daniel Thorp.

Those and other slaves worked more than 500 acres over the next century, laying the foundation for what would later become the Tech campus.

Some of the names honored Sunday have been preserved over time, such as Thomas Fraction, who was enslaved at Solitude and later enlisted in the Union Army during the Civil War. An outbuilding once occupied by slaves, which sits in the shadow of Solitude, was named the Fraction Family House by the university's board of visitors in 2019.

Scant records for other slaves list only a first name.

So the biodegradable pieces of paper that were pinned to the branches of the wishing tree at Tech's Duck Pond memorialized the likes of Hannah, Oscar, Sarah Jane, Willis, Daniel, Mary, Will and others.

Ferguson, the program director at the Solitude and Fraction houses, told a crowd of about 30 that gathered for the service that it was important to "have these hard conversations and continue to teach diverse perspectives."

Tech's wishing tree is a place for healing, peace and hope.

The university's Office for Inclusion and Diversity has started a tradition of inviting anyone to write their wishes on ribbons or papers that are attached to the tree, where they are left to blow free in the wind.

Anita Puckett, a retired professor of Appalachian Studies at Tech who attended the event and has conducted extensive research on the topic, said it's helpful to talk about something that many people would rather avoid.

"It's our Monticello," she said, referring to the historic Charlottesville estate of Thomas Jefferson that has become more open in recent years about the 600-some people who were enslaved there.

"It's a statement about the plantation system in this region."