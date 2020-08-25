Jurassic mark: RU student's dinosaur creation to be on permanent display

“This was actually perfect. That happened to be my passion and exactly what I want to do as a career,” she said, describing her love for dinosaurs as something that’s been a major part of her life since she was a young child. “They are so cool. They are like dragons, but they are real. It’s really interesting to me to learn about what they would have looked like and how they would have behaved.”

While Stephenson said his mission is to always put students first and to help them succeed any way they can, he didn’t immediately say yes.

“I’ve been around the track a time or two, so I said, ‘Maybe. Do you have any other work you can show me?’ ” he said.

After looking at a sample of Gu’s other work, he said he saw her potential and decided to give her a shot at making the new exhibit. Both Stephenson and Gu said there were many examples of trial and error throughout the process.

“I welded a frame at my house and brought it to her, but she said it wasn’t what she had in mind, so we went back and got it more in line with what she had in mind,” he said.

Stephenson said once Gu got to a certain point in the project, he knew it was going to be special.