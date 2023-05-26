Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A federal jury in Roanoke has awarded $3.5 million in damages to a woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury in a wreck on Interstate 81.

Returned late Thursday, the verdict was against Leonard’s Express, the employer of the driver of a tractor-trailer cab who made an improper lane change and struck the rear side of a car south of Lexington on Dec. 28, 2019.

The car veered off the road and flipped several times, causing serious injuries to one of its passengers, 58-year-old Yvette Norman of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Norman has permanent disabilities that include chronic headaches and vision problems, according to Kevin Mottley, a Richmond lawyer who represented her. She was forced to quit her job as a nurse and has since moved to Louisiana to be closer to family, Mottley said.

Leonard’s Express admitted liability, leaving the question of how much Norman should receive as the only issue for the jury in a four-day trial.

Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Thomas Cullen allowed a 12-second video clip, recorded from inside the truck cabin, to be introduced as evidence. The video shows the truck abruptly changing lanes before striking Norman’s car in the right lane.

Lawyers for Leonard’s Express had sought to have the video excluded, arguing that its dramatic nature would unfairly appeal to the jurors’ emotions.

After the company admitted liability prior to the beginning of the trail, truck driver Julian Kaczor was dismissed as a defendant. Kaczor, of New York, was convicted in Rockbridge County General District Court of making an improper lane change and fined $100, according to online court records.