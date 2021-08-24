 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jury awards $330,000 to Roanoke victim in Ohio investment fraud case
0 comments

Jury awards $330,000 to Roanoke victim in Ohio investment fraud case

{{featured_button_text}}

A federal jury has awarded $330,000 to a Roanoke woman who was taken in by a fraudulent investment scheme.

Rachael Cook wired $25,000 to a company run by an Ohio man, who was later sent to prison for enticing investors to spend nearly $1 million on his business ventures, which he said included real estate rehabilitation and a gold mine in Africa.

John Richard Blazer either kept the money for himself or used it to partially pay other victims, Ohio prosecutors said in 2017.

In a civil trial Friday in U.S. District Court in Roanoke, a jury awarded Cook $50,000 in compensatory damages, $255,000 in punitive damages and $25,000 in interest in a case that had been on the docket since 2015.

Cook maintained that Blazer had sent her a prospectus and took other steps to make it appear his investment business was legitimate.

Blazer did not attend the trial. In a letter to Judge Michael Urbanski, he wrote that he was on restricted supervision following his release from prison and could not afford an attorney.

He also said he was paying monthly restitution ordered by courts.

Records show that Blazer recently emerged from bankruptcy, and that Cook previously won a $435,000 verdict against his company.

In 2017, Blazer was sentenced to 33 months in prison for wire fraud and money laundering in Columbus, Ohio. Prosecutors said the Marion man, then 71, had taken nearly $1 million from about 21 investors.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pine Tavern restaurant closes
Local News

Pine Tavern restaurant closes

FLOYD — The Historic Pine Tavern Restaurant will close its doors to the general public Friday, Aug. 20, but continue serving the community through private events and special occasions, its owners announced this week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert