Jury awards $330,000 to Roanoke victim in Ohio investment fraud case

A federal jury has awarded $330,000 to a Roanoke woman who was taken in by a fraudulent investment scheme.

Rachael Cook wired $25,000 to a company run by an Ohio man, who was later sent to prison for enticing investors to spend nearly $1 million on his business ventures, which he said included real estate rehabilitation and a gold mine in Africa.

John Richard Blazer either kept the money for himself or used it to partially pay other victims, Ohio prosecutors said in 2017.

In a civil trial Friday in U.S. District Court in Roanoke, a jury awarded Cook $50,000 in compensatory damages, $255,000 in punitive damages and $25,000 in interest in a case that had been on the docket since 2015.

Cook maintained that Blazer had sent her a prospectus and took other steps to make it appear his investment business was legitimate.

Blazer did not attend the trial. In a letter to Judge Michael Urbanski, he wrote that he was on restricted supervision following his release from prison and could not afford an attorney.

He also said he was paying monthly restitution ordered by courts.

Records show that Blazer recently emerged from bankruptcy, and that Cook previously won a $435,000 verdict against his company.

In 2017, Blazer was sentenced to 33 months in prison for wire fraud and money laundering in Columbus, Ohio. Prosecutors said the Marion man, then 71, had taken nearly $1 million from about 21 investors.

