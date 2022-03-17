Jury boosts landowners' compensation for Bent Mountain property taken by Mountain Valley Pipeline

A jury ordered Mountain Valley Pipeline to pay $523,327 Thursday for a prime piece of Bent Mountain real estate that it took, against the owners’ wishes, using its power of eminent domain.

The company building a natural gas pipeline first offered about $119,000 for an eight-acre easement through the 560-acre tract. After the Terry family refused to sell, Mountain Valley took possession of a 125-foot-wide right of way and quickly began cutting trees on land that includes old-growth forests, meadows and the headwaters of Bottom Creek.

Four years later, company attorneys argued this week that the Terrys deserved $151,850 for their loss.

The jury saw it differently, awarding most of the $570,000 the family had sought. The verdict in Roanoke’s federal court came after four days of often conflicting testimony from appraisers who were asked to put a price on land that has been with the Terry family for seven generations.

“I think it was a great thing for the jury to do,” said Frank Terry, who lives in a circa-1890 farmhouse on property that he jointly owns with his brother and sister, John Coles Terry and Elizabeth Terry Reynolds.

But, he added, he would rather have the land back.

“I don’t want them on my property, and if I could I’d keep them off,” Terry said of construction crews building the deeply controversial project that slices through the rural heart of the New River and Roanoke valleys.

Joe Sherman, a Norfolk attorney who represented the family, told the jury that the only measure of justice would be to award just compensation, or the difference between the fair market value of the land before and after it was condemned for the pipeline.

“The Terrys can’t stop this project,” he said. “That’s been decided. So their only remedy is money.”

Jurors were asked to sort through the work of four different appraisers, who offered widely different values and accounting methods in testimony that was both dry and sometimes contentious.

Joseph Thompson, a Roanoke appraiser hired by Mountain Valley, said he found the property to be worth $1.2 million before the taking. The pipeline easement reduced the value by 12%, he testified, which worked out to a just compensation figure of about $150,000.

The Terrys countered with an initial assessment of $1.9 million and a diminution of 30%. That put just compensation at $570,000, Sherman told the jury.

But Wade Massie, an Abingdon attorney who represented Mountain Valley, argued that those calculations were based on bits and pieces of what several different appraisers said.

“I don’t think that you can decide this case based on some unknown, hypothetical, mystery appraiser,” Massie told the jury.

In 2017, after proposing a 303-mile pipeline that would run through West Virginia and Southwest Virginia, Mountain Valley began to approach landowners in its path.

About 85% of the property owners agreed to sell their land, the company says.

Those who did not – including the owners of about 300 parcels in Southwest Virginia – were sued by Mountain Valley, which had the power of eminent domain on its side.

Over the years, eminent domain has traditionally been used for government projects to take private land for a public good, such as the construction of highways.

But the Natural Gas Act gives private companies like Mountain Valley the authority to condemn land for pipelines when there is a determination of public necessity, which the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission found in 2017.

U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon ruled the company had the right to immediate possession of the land in early 2018. Tree cutting began shortly afterward, and Mountain Valley was allowed to work out just compensation for the owners in the years that followed.

Most of the cases have been settled, either through voluntary agreements or after a judge’s ruling on evidentiary issues forced a resolution. Less that a dozen remain. Among them are John Coles Terry and Elizabeth Terry Reynolds, who own land near the tract that was the subject of this week’s trial.

Although Mountain Valley’s power to take land was not at issue, the way it used the process was sometimes questioned. “Eminent domain is not inherently evil,” Sherman said. “But it’s got tremendous potential for abuse.”

Thompson, the appraiser hired by Mountain Valley, testified that he had been paid about $295,000 for evaluating dozens of properties over the past four years.

“That’s a great job,” Sherman told the jury, “if you’re willing to say what needs to be said to help the bottom line.”

