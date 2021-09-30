Jury: Pittsylvania supervisor retaliated against ex-director of social services

A Pittsylvania County supervisor retaliated against the county’s former social services director after she gave a First Amendment-protected speech at a state board meeting, a jury concluded Thursday in federal court in Roanoke.
On the final day of a three-day civil trial, the seven-member jury ruled in favor of the plaintiff, Sherry Flanagan, who was the director of the Pittsylvania County Department of Social Services until she was fired in August 2018. County supervisor Ron Scearce was the sole defendant.
The jury awarded Flanagan $15,000 in compensatory damages. The verdict did not specify what the damages represented, but the jury was allowed to consider economic damages as well as non-economic ones like emotional anguish or pain and suffering.
Flanagan said she had earned about $75,000 as director of social services. After taking a new job at the Virginia Department of Social Services, she took a $25,000 pay cut.
Fifteen days before the local social services board voted to fire Flanagan in 2018, she gave a speech to the state board of social services in Richmond.
In the speech, she told the public about the growing community sentiment against the local department and the effects that had on her workers and their mission.
At the time, Scearce was also a member of the local board of social services, which oversaw Flanagan and her agency. He and three other board members voted to terminate Flanagan two weeks after her speech.
In the months leading up to the vote, Scearce said more than 20 current and former employees complained to him about a hostile work environment. The situation roiled the Pittsylvania County community for much of 2018 as stories swirled on social media and in local newspapers about forced resignations, employee favoritism, intimidation and harassment at the local social services department.
“It was an environment where you didn’t want to come out of your office and be targeted,” former employee Lori Berrios testified Wednesday.
Flanagan has insisted since the allegations surfaced that there was no hostile work environment at her agency. In court, she provided an alternate explanation for the dismissal of each former employee who testified in this week’s trial.
She testified that the community vitriol from the accusations and the loss of her job will follow her for the rest of her life.
“It has been three years and I still have a hard time saying the word ‘terminated,'” she said. “It was my passion. I loved working with children and families.”
Much of the trial’s witness testimony focused on questions of Flanagan’s work performance and whether there actually was a hostile work environment at the agency. But Flanagan’s legal claim relied on whether Scearce was motivated to fire her because of her speech to the state board in Richmond.
Specifically, the jury’s instructions charged them with determining whether Scearce retaliated against Flanagan for her speech and whether he still would have voted to fire her if she hadn’t given the speech.
Former social services board members and county supervisors testified that Scearce told them directly he wanted to fire Flanagan long before her speech in Richmond. That testimony, coupled with claims about the toxic work environment, cast doubt on whether Flanagan’s speech in Richmond was the reason Scearce voted for her firing.
Scearce testified that he told the social services board members and the Board of Supervisors about the allegations, but for months couldn’t get them to agree to an outside investigation. The Virginia Department of Social Services completed an assessment of the agency and found no hostile work environment, but both sides disagreed on whether that report was overall positive or negative for the social services department and Flanagan.
After that report was released, Scearce said he was able to convince the Board of Supervisors that there needed to be an investigation.
“It had been so hard to get the boards to do anything, I hoped the investigations would show the evidence we needed to fire her and it would be a no-brainer,” Scearce said.
Flanagan’s attorney, Tommy Strelka, presented emails in the months leading up to August 2018, in which Scearce never mentions he is considering firing Flanagan. Instead, these emails discussed reorganizing the social services department and having Flanagan report directly to the county administrator.
Strelka displayed Facebook messages in which another social services board member, Patricia Evans, told Scearce the night before the vote that they would have to get the locks changed the following evening. The message thread also revealed Evans and Scearce discussing a newly-appointed member to the social services board. The messages insinuated that Scearce and Evans planned to discuss their vote to terminate Flanagan before the meeting and potentially sway other board members.
Scearce’s attorney Jim Guynn argued that this was normal political behavior to determine whether they had enough votes. With a newly appointed member of the board, Scearce finally had the votes to do what he planned all along – fire Flanagan.
“Nothing about the speech had anything to do with it,” Guynn said. “It was that replacement that created the opportunity for him to make the termination … If Ms. Flanagan hadn’t appeared in Richmond, there was still going to be four votes to terminate her.”
Following the trial, Guynn renewed an earlier motion for judgment on whether Flanagan’s speech qualified as protected because, he argues, it appears that she attended the meeting as a government official.
Flanagan introduced herself as the social services director at the beginning of her speech and the assistant director of the department also attended. The social services department’s attorney was also at the meeting and later billed the agency for the hours he spent there.
Strelka contended that Flanagan’s speech was given as a private citizen on a matter of public concern. According to testimony, Flanagan took personal time off to attend the meeting and gave her speech to let the public know about the concerning events in her community. She was not required to attend the meeting as part of her job.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Cullen said he would allow the attorneys to argue this point at a later date this fall.