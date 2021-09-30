Jury: Pittsylvania supervisor retaliated against ex-director of social services

Specifically, the jury’s instructions charged them with determining whether Scearce retaliated against Flanagan for her speech and whether he still would have voted to fire her if she hadn’t given the speech.

Former social services board members and county supervisors testified that Scearce told them directly he wanted to fire Flanagan long before her speech in Richmond. That testimony, coupled with claims about the toxic work environment, cast doubt on whether Flanagan’s speech in Richmond was the reason Scearce voted for her firing.

Scearce testified that he told the social services board members and the Board of Supervisors about the allegations, but for months couldn’t get them to agree to an outside investigation. The Virginia Department of Social Services completed an assessment of the agency and found no hostile work environment, but both sides disagreed on whether that report was overall positive or negative for the social services department and Flanagan.

After that report was released, Scearce said he was able to convince the Board of Supervisors that there needed to be an investigation.

“It had been so hard to get the boards to do anything, I hoped the investigations would show the evidence we needed to fire her and it would be a no-brainer,” Scearce said.