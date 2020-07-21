Justice officials want suit by former Roanoke federal prosecutor tossed out

A former federal prosecutor in Roanoke who is suing to get her job back cannot proceed in court because she failed to first try to settle the dispute administratively, a Justice Department filing asserts.
The filing on behalf of lead defendant Attorney General William Barr asks a judge to dismiss Ashley Neese’s lawsuit, which is pending in Roanoke federal court.
Neese, an experienced drug prosecutor, filed an unlawful discharge lawsuit in May to contest her job loss in June 2018. In it, she made allegations against U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen and the Roanoke-based U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia, where she had worked for nearly 10 years. Upon leaving federal prosecution, Neese became an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Franklin County.
But she wants to return to her former job or a comparable position, or receive monetary compensation on grounds that she was placed on leave and then effectively terminated in violation of her federal due process rights, her suit said.
According to the government filing, which reached the court Monday, Neese was put on leave as a criminal prosecutor “after DOJ learned of corroborated allegations that she had engaged in an undisclosed personal relationship with an individual who was a witness in a major drug-trafficking investigation for which Neese was the prosecuting AUSA [assistant U.S. attorney]” from 2012 to 2015.
Cullen offered Neese a job in the civil division of his office a short time later. Neese started the new position but resigned a few days later, her suit explained, because of “continual mistreatment” by the office.
Justice officials called the suit "factually inaccurate and without legal merit." It must be tossed out, the government said, because Neese failed to take full advantage of administrative remedies, such as a grievance system within the Justice Department or the protocols of the Merit Systems Protection Board or the Office of Special Counsel.
