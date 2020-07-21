Justice officials want suit by former Roanoke federal prosecutor tossed out

A former federal prosecutor in Roanoke who is suing to get her job back cannot proceed in court because she failed to first try to settle the dispute administratively, a Justice Department filing asserts.

The filing on behalf of lead defendant Attorney General William Barr asks a judge to dismiss Ashley Neese’s lawsuit, which is pending in Roanoke federal court.

Neese, an experienced drug prosecutor, filed an unlawful discharge lawsuit in May to contest her job loss in June 2018. In it, she made allegations against U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen and the Roanoke-based U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia, where she had worked for nearly 10 years. Upon leaving federal prosecution, Neese became an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Franklin County.

But she wants to return to her former job or a comparable position, or receive monetary compensation on grounds that she was placed on leave and then effectively terminated in violation of her federal due process rights, her suit said.