K-12 schools will receive additional $220 million in federal aid, Northam announces

Virginia school divisions will receive $220 million of additional funding toward operating schools during the COVID-19 pandemic from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security Act, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday. Approximately $12.4 million will go toward school divisions in the Roanoke and New River valleys.

"This $220 million in federal funding will give our schools the resources they need to continue operating and provide Virginians with a world-class education, whether safely in person or remotely from home," Northam said in a news release.

The new distribution is meant to support the state's 132 school districts in preparation and response to the pandemic.

Divisions will receive $175 per pupil based on fall enrollment, with a minimum of $100,000 for districts with smaller enrollments.

The federal act stipulates that dollars can only be used for expenses directly tied to COVID-19. Funds must be spent by Dec. 30, leaving divisions with two and a half months to act.

Local district leaders have said the dollars will be beneficial during a time when funding sources are down.

