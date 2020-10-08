K-12 schools will receive additional $220 million in federal aid, Northam announces

Virginia school divisions will receive $220 million of additional funding toward operating schools during the COVID-19 pandemic from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security Act, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday. Approximately $12.4 million will go toward school divisions in the Roanoke and New River valleys.
"This $220 million in federal funding will give our schools the resources they need to continue operating and provide Virginians with a world-class education, whether safely in person or remotely from home," Northam said in a news release.
The new distribution is meant to support the state's 132 school districts in preparation and response to the pandemic.
Divisions will receive $175 per pupil based on fall enrollment, with a minimum of $100,000 for districts with smaller enrollments.
The federal act stipulates that dollars can only be used for expenses directly tied to COVID-19. Funds must be spent by Dec. 30, leaving divisions with two and a half months to act.
Local district leaders have said the dollars will be beneficial during a time when funding sources are down.
"I can’t even tell you how wonderful that would be for us," Roanoke School Board Chair Lutheria Smith said last week ahead of Northam's announcement. At the time, the House of Delegates and Senate's budget proposals set aside additional funding for K-12 education, including $200 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund. Since then, Northam increased the amount to $220 million.
"That would certainly address the additional expenditures we could face this year because, really, we don’t know what else we’re going to need this year," Smith said.
Roanoke will receive $2.3 million, per the allocation formula.
Roanoke County will receive a similar figure, $2.4 million. The county school board on Tuesday discussed how to spend the funds, having been notified by the state that additional dollars would soon be headed their way.
Director of Finance Susan Peterson told the board she will have to look closely at which requests can be funded through the new allocation, but said funds will certainly cover $408,000 of unfunded COVID-19 related expenses.
School board members have been in recent discussions over giving employees a bonus by the end of the calendar year, at least $500 but potentially more. Peterson said the new funds can't be used for a general bonus, but potentially for employees whose job function can be tied specifically to the pandemic, like nurses.
Local divisions will receive the following approximate amounts:
- Bedford County: $1.6 million.
- Botetourt County: $794,000.
- Craig County: $100,000.
- Floyd County: $311,990.
- Franklin County: $1.1 million.
- Giles County: $396,340.
- Montgomery County: $1.7 million.
- Pulaski County: $677,100.
- Radford: $278,160.
- Roanoke: $2.3 million.
- Roanoke County: $2.4 million.
- Salem: $663,130.
